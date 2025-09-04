How to Watch the FNCS Global Championship 2025 - Every Team & Free Twitch Drops
The FNCS Championship is getting ready to begin in just a few days, and we're bringing you a guide to help you track the strongest competitors. Between Peterbot and Pollo, there are dozens of Fortnite athletes who might take home the gold in September's final showdown.
The action-packed contest can't start soon enough, so Esports on SI has compiled every core detail into this guide, including the prize pool, a full list of contestants, and a guide on how to earn Twitch Drops during the FNCS Global Championship in 2025.
What is the FNCS Global Championship?
The FNCS Global Championship is a trio-based Fortnite tournament that brings together 33 teams for a chance to show off their build battle skills to the entire world. The battle royale competition is being held in Lyon - Décines, France, in 2025, and it'll host prominent esports athletes like Acorn and Peterbot.
The top prize is $450,000 according to Liquipedia, so each trio will fight their hardest to secure a victory. The FNCS Global Championship begins on September 6th and continues into September 7th, indicating that it'll be a shorter esports tournament.
How to Watch the FNCS Global Championship in 2025
Fans tuning in to the BR action at home can watch the FNCS Global Championship via the official Twitch channel for Fortnite. You can even earn Twitch Drops filled with free cosmetics by linking an Epic Games account to Twitch, allowing viewers to unlock rewards in-game by simply streaming the tournament.
Players can also catch the action in-game by watching the FNCS Global Championship in Legends Landing by using the code: 2325-4055-3398.
Schedule for the FNCS Global Championship
We've compiled a simple list of major time zones from around the world to help Fortnite fans figure out when to tune in to the FNCS Global Championship, which is set to begin at 9:45 AM Eastern Time on September 6th and September 7th.
• West Coast US (PDT): September 6th/7th at 6:45 AM
• East Coast (EDT): September 6th/7th at 9:45 AM
• United Kingdom (BST): September 6th/7th at 2:45 PM
• Central Europe (CET): September 6th/7th at 3:45 PM
• Japan (JST): September 6th/7th at 10:45 PM
How to Earn Free Twitch Drops During the FNCS Global Championship in 2025
Fortnite fans can pick up a few rewards during the FNCS Global Championship by viewing the competition for a specific period of time, according to the FortniteLeaks page on X. Those who watch the championship for an hour on September 6th will earn the Lion Crest spray, while viewers tuning in on September 7th can collect the FNCS Knuckles emoticon by watching for 60 minutes.
To get Twitch Drops in Fortnite, fans will need to link their two accounts together. First, log in to your Epic Games account on epicgames.com, then click 'Linked Profiles' and select 'Linked' on Twitch, which will let you link your accounts. You can now earn Fortnite drops by watching participating streams and collect your rewards via the 'Drops & Rewards' menu on Twitch.
Prize Pool for the FNCS Global Championship in 2025
Though Epic Gaes hasn't yet released an official breakdown of the prize money, Liquipedia offers an early prediction of each placement based on the total $2 million in the prize pool.
First place in the FNCS Global Championship will likely earn around $450,000. Everybody in the top ten trios will take home a large cash prize, offering a chance to reward dozens of participants for their impressive skill. Esports on SI has gathered the prize pool chart into a brief list below for simplicity, according to figures from Liquipedia.
• 1st Place Reward - $450,000
• 2nd Place Reward - $300,000
• 3rd Place Reward - $225,000
• 4th Place Reward - $180,000
• 5th Place Reward - $135,000
• 6th Place Reward - $90,000
• 7th Place Reward - $75,000
• 8th Place Reward - $60,000
• 9th Place Reward - $45,000
• 10th Place Reward - $36,000
Players to Watch During the FNCS Global Championship
There are a few trios you should watch out for in the FNCS Global Championship. The first team we recommend watching is Peterbot, Cold, and RitualX, as they're a few of the best players in competitive Fortnite. Pollo, Acorn, and Ajerss will also be participating in the FNCS Global Championship, so we could see a clash between Peterbot and Pollo, two athletes who jointly won the championship in 2024 as a duo.
Full Roster for the FNCS Global Championship in 2025
For fans who'd like to take a look at the full roster, we've got you covered with a list of every participating trio:
• XSET VENO, BIG VENO, AIGHT FLICKZY
• DIG ACORN, M8 POLLO, ELITE AJERRS
• M8 MALIBUCA, M8 P1NG, HVK WOX
• TWIS COLD, FALCON PETERBOT, XSET RITUALX
• MRN BACCA, PARZ, ELITE PXMP
• PHZIN, K1NG, SHINDEN FAZER
• RIDDLE RISE, ZETA KOYOTA, ZETA YUMA
• ALULA FKS, ALULA HERO, GLORY 5AALD
• M8 MARIUSCOW, HVK PIXIE, M8 VANYAK
• FREDOXIE, TJINO, PABLOWINGU
• BIG DARM, DEMUS, HVK PIXX
• TWIS QUEASY, M8 SWIZZY, M8 MERSTASH
• CHICO, ROG HRIS, FALCON TAYSON
• XSET CLIX, XSET HIGGS, ELITE EOMZO
• WTJ CURLY, REET, DIG COOPER
• PB AMINISHED, BRAYDZ, VISXALS
• SE ARK, 2AM SALKO, TYT SXHOOL
• SHIDEN TISCO, GREMIO STRYKER, CADU
• ALULA REW, EVIL SNOWY, RAFHA SAAD
• CR KIMKANA, EDGE RAITO, CR RAZL
• FALCON JAPKO, SETTY, PANZER
• PWR ALEX, HONOR RESIGNZ, RVL ANON
• FOCUS, MIKSON, NSG UPL
• HVK IDROP, ALQ KAMI, RVL CHARYY
• CHAP, REZON AY, MRSAVAGE
• XEN BOLTZ, XEN RAPID, DIG KHANADA
• XSET MUZ, FEAR SHADOW, SPHINX
• VICTERV, PAPER, FAZE EPIKWHALE
• TRIBE GABZERA, WEY, SCARPA
• BUYURIRU, QT MEREM, FIS WICKESY
• BALOR, ALULA ADAPTER, ALULU MANSOUR
• GOOFY, VORTEXM, LET MOUNTAIN
• CAZI, JFT TINKA, RVL ASPECT