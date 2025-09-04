How to Watch the FNCS Global Championship 2025 - Every Team & Free Twitch Drops

FORTNITE FREE FNCS TWITCH DROPS REWARDS!



Watch FNCS on Twitch and Earn Drops on September 6th and 7th!



Broadcast live at 3:45 PM CEST / 9:45 AM EDT

Watch the FNCS Global Championship for 60 minutes on September 6th to earn the FNCS Lion Crest Spray.



Watch the FNCS Global… pic.twitter.com/c30z1crXZ8