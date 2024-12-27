How to Watch the Kai and Speed Fortnite Marathon
Streamers Kai Cenat and iShowSpeed are back at it again with another gaming marathon. This time, the legendary content duo will be playing Fortnite until they achieve a Victory Royale. If you want to catch the action live as it happens, you'll need to know what time Kai and Speed will go live, and how to watch the event on each of their channels. Let's break it down.
What is the Kai and Speed Fortnite Marathon
Kai and Speed are going live to play Fortnite ranked until they win. This means that until the pair achieve a ranked duos Victory Royale, they will not stop streaming. Of course, if Kai and Speed win their first match, it could be a very short stream, but the likelihood is that it will last several hours. The feat is made somewhat harder by choosing to play in ranked mode. Although this may reduce the likelihood of stream snipers, it should increase the quality of matches and, therefore, the difficulty of winning a game.
While Kai's announcement tweet does not specify what mode will be used, the picture suggests that they will play Fortnite OG.
When Will Kai and Speed Go Live?
The Fortnite marathon will begin on Friday, December 27 at 4pm ET. Follow the action live at Kai and Speed's channels. The former streams on Twitch while Speed is the leading streamer on YouTube.