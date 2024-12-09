Huge LEGO Fortnite Update — Brick Life, Storm King, & More
Fortnite isn't known to stay the same forever, and that's true for their LEGO mode as well. A new iteration of LEGO Fortnite is hopping into the video game titan tomorrow and there's a lot of new content to cover.
RELATED: First-Person Releases in Fortnite Soon
There are tons of features coming to LEGO Fortnite in December. From free skins to a role-playing mode similar to Grand Theft Auto, it's an exciting day to be a fan of the famous building blocks. Here's everything coming to LEGO Fortnite in tomorrow's update, and the new rewards you can earn.
LEGO Fortnite Odyssey
Fortnite LEGO is earning a new title - LEGO Fortnite Odyssey. There's a new threat to the land of LEGO in the newest iteration, and it'll be up to you to brave the shocking elements and save the day. The Odyssey update is releasing tomorrow, December 10th.
The Storm King
The newest threat to LEGO Fortnite is the Storm King, an evil villain with the power of electricity. You'll get to explore Storm Chaser Village and even become friends with new characters, so content is king in LEGO Fortnite Odyssey. Storm Crawlers and the Storm King’s Acolytes will challenge you to battle throughout your Odyssey adventure.
The goal will be to explore Storm Dungeons, and you'll have to be brave enough to face the action-packed challenges that await you inside. The dungeons will reset every 24 hours, creating an unlimited supply of content to complete.
If you want powerful items like the Cyclone Pickaxe or Thunderclap Blade, then you'll need to defeat the Storm King himself. Like dungeons, the boss fight will reset every 24 hours, so you can take part in an epic LEGO battle every day if you'd like. Now that local co-op is available in LEGO Fortnite, you can even take on the shockingly powerful foe with nearby family and friends.
Chill & Thrill LEGO Pass
Yet another shiny new thing is coming to Fortnite: the Chill & Thrill LEGO Pass, which will be released alongside LEGO Fortnite Odyssey. The newest reward system will have tons of brick-filled cosmetic items, including five free decor bundles for extra customization.
The premium Chill & Thrill Pass will cost 1,400 V-Bucks and is available to Fortnite Crew subscribers instantly. You can now level up the LEGO Pass in any game mode, including Battle Royale. Every pass owner will immediately unlock the Raven Team Syd outfit and LEGO style, so it has something for Battle Royale fans, too.
As with all future Battle Passes, the Chill & Thrill items may return to the Item Shop at a later date. Epic Games has started to end their Battle Pass exclusively to allow players to collect old rewards if they miss a season. However, the Chill & Thrill Pass is a much better value at 1,400 V-Bucks than buying its contents individually in the future.
LEGO Fortnite: Brick Life
Brick Life is the newest way to play LEGO Fortnite, and its addition marks a change in the game forever. This mode is launching on December 12th and will allow you to live a life inside a huge LEGO city, complete with restaurants, beaches, and even a fascinating academy. There's a lot to learn about Brick Life, so here's a summary of what to expect.
Live a Life in a LEGO World
In Brick Life, you'll be able to forge your own path. You can choose from a list of fun occupations, such as courier, security officer, or even sushi chef. You'll be able to decide how you want to make a living, and then spend your virtual downtime exploring the city with friends.
RELATED: The Best Weapons in Fortnite OG
Like in other life sim games, Brick Life allows you the opportunity to build a dream house. There will even be a furniture store with a revolving door of updated stock, so it seems like there will always be something new to look forward to in Brick Life.
As the final cherry on top of a seemingly great mode for Fortnite, Epic Games is introducing a school where you can participate in magical classes. Although this is the first time Fortnite has officially created a life sim, Epic Games has seemingly covered the most important bases. We'll have to wait until December 12th to find out if Brick Life is all it's cracked up to be, but it looks to be fun for both children and adult gamers alike.
Will Brick Life be Available on All Platforms?
Brick Life is set to release on all platforms at launch, but South Korea has some restrictions. As the only stated exception, the role-playing mode won't be released in this region on December 12th. It's unclear when Brick Life will be available in South Korea, but Epic Games hasn't announced any plans yet.
Free LEGO Styles Coming to Fortnite
Two free skins, which also double as LEGO styles, will be available in Fortnite on December 10th. The outfits include Mr. Dappermint and Explorer Emilie, just in time for the festive season. According to info we learned from ShiinaBR, the Chord Kahele skin will also be earnable for free in the upcoming update.
RELATED: How to Unlock FREE Lego and Chord Kahele Skins
As LEGO Fortnite introduces a mountain of new content, fans are still working on the Chapter 6 Battle Pass and are ready to gear up for Ballistic Mode. It seems that December 2024 is one of the best months ever to be a Fortnite fan, especially if you like LEGOs.
What is the Fortnite LEGO Community Saying?
Although there are tons of things coming to LEGO Fortnite In the next few days, fans can't stop comparing Brick Life to Grand Theft Auto. The Brick Life trailer offers a glimpse into the mode, and although there are obvious differences between the two games, there seems to be a similar level of open-world freedom in the new mode as would be present in a GTA title.
X user GoGoated stated that it's funny we're receiving GTA in Fortnite before Grand Theft Auto 6 even releases, which is a remark that has been echoed frequently on Fortnite social media accounts today. Although Fortnite obviously isn't turning into Grand Theft Auto, it's cool to see such a diverse variety of ways to play available to Fortnite fans, and it looks like the fun is growing every day with the release of other action-packed modes like Ballistic and Fortnite OG.