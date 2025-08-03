Huge Fortnite Season 4 Leaks: Release Date, Theme, Halo and More
Fortnite's Season 3 included a standout superhero theme, but there are plenty of other ways to save the world (and the Battle Royale island). As the game's next update approaches, leaks are revealing extraterrestrial threats and several more heroic cosmetic collabs. Fan-favorite franchises like Halo, Power Rangers, One Punch Man and Peacemaker may all make appearances. Let's explore everything we know so far about Fortnite Season 3, including its release date, contents, key info and meta implications.
Fortnite Season 4 Release Date
Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 will release on Thursday, August 7 2025. Its exact release date and time will vary depending on server regions and player locations.
What Do We Know About Fortnite Season 4?
Fortnite Season 4 will transport players to an extraterrestrial world with a brand-new theme. In addition, leaks from the community indicate that four collabs are coming soon, with one from another beloved FPS title. Epic Games will also refresh the Battlepass, with several easy skin opportunities.
New Theme
Like every phase change, Fortnite Season 4 will completely reinvent the game's core theme. After Season 3's Superhero Academy, players will launch into an extraterrestrial world filled with aliens and creepy, crawly insect-like critters. According to leak account @HYPEX, this Season's theme title is "Shock 'N Awesome." HYPEX also claims its tagline is:
"Investigate the start of the bug invasion, and ready up for the fight against the insect adversaries on August 7!"
Fortnite x Halo Collab
Fortnite officially announced a collaboration with fellow FPS franchise Halo on August 2 2025. The game's official X.com account posted an image of a Spartan trekking across the Battle Royale island, saying, "Yeah, we called the experts in for this one."
In a reply, Fortnite further clarified that several Halo Spartan skins will arrive in the Battlepass beginning on August 7. In addition, the community is speculating that Halo could be even more involved with other items and in-game opportunities. For example, @FNBRIntel claims the drop may include an Energy Sword Pickaxe.
Known Halo skins so far:
- Red UNSC Spartan
- Blue UNSC Spartan
Fortnite x Power Rangers
Epic Games partner and Fortnite insider @ShiinaBR also claims the team has confirmed a Power Rangers collab, saying "Fortnite responded to the leaks." The collab is reportedly coming soon, most likely within the next Season. It will probably include several Power Rangers skins, and @ShiinaBR also claims at least one Power Rangers skin will be included in the Battlepass.
Known power rangers skins so far:
- Tommy Oliver (Green Ranger)
- Megazord
Fortnite x One Punch Man
Fortnite is no stranger to anime collabs. Geeky gamers will recognize Deku and Gojo on the battlefield, alongside Naruto, Kakashi and Goku. According to leaker @SamLeakss, Fortnite x One Punch Man is the next anime-themed venture. SamLeakss claims the drop is "set for next update", meaning it could drop as soon as August 7. However, they caution that "the date could change, but it's very unlikely to."
@SamLeakss claims the Fortnite x OPM release will include:
- Saitama skin
- Genos skin
- Several other One Punch Man skins
Several additional Fortnite leakers have reposted and tagged @SamLeakss' post, adding to its likelihood.
Fortnite x Peacemaker
DC is seeing a resurgence after its successful Superman 2025 film, which also starred in Fortnite's Season 3 superhero theme. It seems Fortnite may continue its DC partnership in Season 4 with a Peacemaker collab, based on the currently airing show also directed by James Gunn.
This information stems from @FNBRintel and @ShiinaBR. @FNBRintel claims "the Peacemaker [...] collabs were being saved for the new season of the show." Peacemaker Season 2 releases on Thursday, August 21 2025, marking it as a possible release date.
The Fortnite x Peacemaker collab reportedly includes:
- Peacemaker skin
- Vigilante skin
How Will Fortnite Season 4 Affect the Meta?
It's difficult to tell exactly how Fortnite Season 4 will affect the competitive meta without in-depth information about item, weapon, map and balance adjustments. A few clues are pointing towards potential shake-ups.
The Fortnite x Halo teaser shows tall mountains and alien tentacle structures in the distance. The island map may change or include new locations. In addition, players may encounter events or mini-bosses following the "alien invasion" theme. With all the Season's collabs revolving around super-soldiers and superheroes, it's also extremely possible that players could encounter new weapons and abilities.
All that noted, several consistent changes occur each time Fortnite releases a major Season update. First, the player count will always spike, resulting in faster queue times and more active lobbies. While this is most noticeable at the initial patch, it will repeat with each staggered skin bundle release.
A new Season also offers fresh tournament opportunities and ranked resets for Competitive players. Whether you'll be fighting extraterrestrial beings in sidequests or fighting to restore your shiny rank badge, there are surely plenty of surprises ahead.