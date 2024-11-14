Ice Spice in Fortnite: Location, Boss Fight, and How to Hire Her
Ice Spice is the third and final boss to arrive on the Fortnite Remix island. Just like Snoop Dogg and Eminem before her, she's taken over an iconic Fortnite Chapter 2 location. Those of you who remember The Shark will notice that it wasn't there all season so far, but it's back in the game under the new moniker of Ice Isle.
Just like the previous two entrants to take over sections of the island ,Ice Spice is also a boss fight in Fortnite Remix Chapter 2. Once you arrive on Ice Isle, you'll be beset upon by her guards and have to have a scrap with her. However, there's a pretty big benefit to risking it all in a fight with Ice Spice, and we're here to tell you why.
Where to find Ice Spice in Fortnite
Ice Spice can be found on Ice Isle. This POI is situated on the north-western point of the map, which is to the north across the water from the Sweaty Sands POI. Since Ice Spice is an NPC character, she'll be wandering around the area, meaning there's no exact place that she'll appear. That being said, in our experience, she's usually found inside the building complex, so you're probably best checking in there.
Since Ice Isle is the newest POI added to the map, there's bound to be a number of players descending on it during every match, making it harder to actually get the chance to meet Ice Spice. If you head there at the start of a game, you'll need to fight off opponents, and if you head there too late, she'll likely have already been beaten, so it's best to try and brave the horde.
Ice Spice Boss Fight in Fortnite and How to Hire Ice Spice
Once you arrive at Ice Isle, you'll be brought into a boss fight with her. She has one bar of health and no shields, making her a fairly easy boss to take down in the grand scheme of things. Your biggest problems will be other players, NPCs and gun turrets attacking you. She mainly uses an Assault Rifle to attack, as well as ice bombs that give you Ice Shoes making your movement slippery. Out of the current boss pool, she's by far the easiest to take down in our opinion.
We'd recommend taking a few of the best Fortnite Remix weapons into the battle so that you won't need to worry about reloading as often. Your best bet is to allow her to run out of ammo, then chuck a Stink Bomb her way to do passive damage while she's stuck in place and lay in the damage with your weapons while you can.
Once you beat Ice Spice, she'll automatically join you as a NPC companion. She'll follow you around and has access to her abilities from the boss fight. Given NPC followers are rare this season, it's well worth picking her up if you can. She'll also drop items for you to use occasionally, which can help you out in a pinch.
When you defeat Ice Spice, she also drops the Ice Spice’s Rifle Mythic, which is a Scar rifle that gives you the Spice effect that you get from peppers. You also get the Ice Spice's Grappler item, which works like a regular Grapple Gun except it gives you Ice Shoes on top of it. Finally, you'll get a vault key. This allows you to access the Ice Isle vault, which is filled with rare chests that are typically filled with fantastic weapons (Purple Snipers are very common in our experience). So, if you can, we highly recommend going after Ice Spice in Fortnite.