Fortnite Ice Spice Skin and POI release date
Fortnite Remix has begun, and Chapter 2 has returned to the game. However, unlike last year's Fortnite OG – which was a fairly faithful recreation of Chapter 1 – Fortnite Remix has added an extra layer to the returning content. As first revealed in the Fortnite Remix trailer, the new season will be themed around rap artists, namely Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Ice Spice, and Juice WRLD, with the prior three getting POI's themed around them.
However, if you load into the game right now, you'll see that only Snoop Dogg has a skin and POI (The Doggpound) available. The Fortnite Eminem Skin will come out next week, but here's when the Ice Spice Skin will arrive in-game.
Epic Games confirmed in the Fortnite Remix Chapter 2 blog post that Ice Spice will be coming to Fortnite on Thursday, November 14. On this day players will be able to pick up the Fortnite Ice Spice Skin and the Rap Princess Ice Spice Skin, which will both appear in the Fortnite Item Shop.
Not only will the Fortnite Ice Spice skin make an appearance, but players will be able to visit the Ice Isle POI (formerly The Shark in Chapter 2) and battle with the artist. Defeating her will gift you the Ice Spice's Grappler and Ice Spice's Rifle Mythics, and she'll join your team as an NPC partner.