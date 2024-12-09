Icon Hatsune Miku is Coming to Fortnite
The crossovers are never-ending in the wonderland of Fortnite: Battle Royale, but concerts are the most popular collaboration. Real-world musicians are usually the main stars of Fortnite performances, and Juice WRLD's concert recently broke the record for the highest player count at a single time.
Yet another collab coming to the third-person shooter in the next few months, Hatsune Miku is the latest star jumping onto the zany Island, and X posters like ShiinaBR are spreading the leak far and wide. Soon enough, every Fortnite fan will be entranced in Hatsune Miku's animated music.
When is Hatsune Miku Coming to Fortnite?
Though Fortnite players would love for Hatsune Miku to drop into the Item Shop tonight, it seems we'll have to wait a bit longer. In ShiinaBR's post, the leaker conveyed that we won't receive the Hatsune Miku collab until 2025, so it could be months until we hear any official announcement about the newest crossover.
Hatsune Miku may simply be a purchasable skin, but she could also be the center of a Battle Pass. Hopefully, there will be a concert or live event surrounding our favorite singer, and it would make sense since previous performances for musicians like Travis Scott brought so many players to the battle royale.
A concert for Hatsune Miku could contain a performance of one of her famous songs, like Tell Your World. Since Hatsune Miku is a Japanese icon, we'll likely see her introduced during the Japan-themed Chapter 6: Season 1. Whether a concert or skin, Hatsune Miku's introduction will surely turn heads.
Other crossovers are set to release soon too, like Godzilla, who will be hopping off the Battle Pass as a skin and boss in January. Baymax is currently unlockable in the Battle Pass and the Flash just returned to the Item Shop tonight, so there are plenty of other cosmetic items to hold fans over until Hatsune Miku's exciting collaboration.