New Fortnite ICON Skin Discovered — Here's What We Know
Just a week after the Rubius bundle hit Fortnite, another new ICON Series skin has been discovered. First reported by leaker NotPaloleaks on X/Twitter, the new Icon is expected to hit the game on October 4th.
According to the available info, the set will include two skins, one that includes a pickaxe and one that does not. The prices break down as follows:
- Skin with LEGO style, Pickaxe and Back Bling - 2,000 V-Bucks
- Skin with LEGO style and Back Bling - 1,500 V-Bucks
- Second Pickaxe (by itself) - 800 V-Bucks
- Wrap - 500 V-Bucks
- Emote - 300 V-Bucks
- Second Emote - 500 V-Bucks
Much of the speculation centers around athletes like Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi, while others have noted that the Pharrell move "Piece by Piece" is just around the corner, releasing on October 11. With a new updating hitting the servers on October 1st, it's possible dataminers will learn more about the new skin before an official announcement drops.
However, since the initial wave of leaks and speculation occured, Fortnite leaker Shiina tweeted that a collab with Shaquille O'Neal will drop on October 4th - the same day as the new Icon set.
