Fortnite: Invincible is Back for a Second Round - Release Date, Skins, & More
Crossovers are a fun way to bring characters from other universes into Fortnite. The wacky battle royale has hosted a myriad of fun-filled franchises, like Rick and Morty, Batman, and even Dragon Ball Z. Now, it looks as if another action-packed superhero may be on the horizon.
Invincible will likely be swooping back into Fortnite soon, if recent teasers are to be believed. The popular superhero has millions of dedicated fans worldwide, so there are a lot of ways that his second wave of content may be introduced. Here's what you should know about Invincible's upcoming crossover in the world of Fortnite.
When is Invincible Coming to Fortnite?
Epic Games have teased the possibility of another Invincible collaboration in the coming months, but an exact release date hasn't been announced just yet. However, the crossover will probably be released in March since Epic is now starting to speak about it publicly.
RELATED: FNCS Pro-Am in Los Angeles Announced for May - Ticket Prices, Roster, & More
X influencers like ShiinaBR have been repeatedly posting about the possibility of a second wave of content for Invincible. Currently, we know that a blue-suit version of Mark is probably coming to the battle royale soon, but a full list of cosmetics is unknown. Past skins may also make a comeback in the Item Shop, like Invincible's first outfit, which sold for 1,500 V-Bucks.
Thragg could be available as an outfit if Epic wants to add a new villain into the mix, though how players might earn these new cosmetics is anyone's guess. The upcoming costumes could be sold in the Item Shop for a bundle of V-Bucks or be the focus of an updated Event Pass.
How Will an Invincible Crossover Change the Meta?
Invincible has super speed and strength, so it's only natural that Epic Games might add a mythic item to represent the superhero. There's been no word yet about how an Invincible weapon might be implemented into Battle Royale mode, but it's a real possibility, especially since some recent seasons have been entirely themed around superheroes and their arch enemies.
RELATED: Mortal Kombat Meta - The State of Competitive Fortnite in Chapter 6 Season 2
Though Invincible's collab probably won't be nearly as expansive as the Marvel crossovers, it may introduce an item that allows you to fly, run faster, or use powerful melee attacks. Since Sub-Zero's Combat Kit is currently dominating the meta in Fortnite, Invincible gloves might be exactly what we need to even the playing field.
Last Invincible collab also featured a unique map and mode built in creative by the show where players took on Doc Seismic. Given that the show has only grown in popularity since, anything is possible this time around.
How to Watch Fortnite Esports
The competitive landscape of Fortnite changes with every season. As the battle royale enters the second season of Chapter 6, more and more fans are looking to catch up on the world of Fortnite Esports. You can watch the latest clips of competitive Fortnite on the official Fortnite Twitch channel, along with livestreams of major competitions.
NEXT: Everything in Fortnite Season 2's Battle Pass - Bill Dill, MK Sub-Zero, & More