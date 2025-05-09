Epic Games CEO Says Fortnite Mobile Could "Possibly" Launch Today
Since Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney's April 30 announcement that Fortnite would return to iOS in the "next week", mobile gamers have eagerly awaited updates. Now, the game has reportedly entered the final stages of its App Store return and could arrive in the next day. Here's everything we know.
Epic Games Officially Submits Fortnite Mobile to the App Store
At 12:28 PM ET on May 9 2025, Fortnite's official X.com account revealed the game had begun the last step to its return: "We've submitted Fortnite to Apple for review so we can launch on the App Store in the US." The post has since received over 16,000 likes and 554,000 views.
Every App that launches on the App Store must undergo an approval process to ensure it operates legally and does not include any content that could violate TOS. This is the final hurdle for Fortnite Mobile before it goes live, and users can download it to their devices.
Related Article: How Fortnite Came Back to iOS: Fortnite Mobile Return Timeline
When Will Fortnite Arrive on the App Store?
App Store application acceptances can take anywhere from a few hours to a few days. There is no way to know for certain exactly when Fortnite will be back. However, most clues point to Fortnite Mobile finally launching on May 9 or 10 2025, sometime in the next 24 hours from the time of writing.
One major clue comes from Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney, who has consistently updated fans throughout the Fortnite Mobile relaunch process. For the past week, he has replied to fans asking if the app will launch each day, usually saying no but reassuring the team is working to get Fortnite Mobile out as soon as possible.
On May 9 2025, content creator @duckybtw asked Sweeney if the app would return "today." Sweeney replied to his post, saying "Possibly."
In addition, Epic Games' newsroom account posted a discount reminder for in-app purchases through the Epic storefront. It's possible the studio planned this promotion to appear shortly before Fortnite Mobile launches.
Esports Impact
Fortnite Mobile's return will revitalize the mobile game industry, adding to a wave of mobile game esports enthusiasm sweeping across the world. Mobile titles are holding their own against PC counterparts and even growing in influence, with several appearing in the 2025 Esports World Cup.
In addition, Fortnite's original App Store ban left a power vacuum that several new Battle Royale titles filled. Garena International's Free Fire is one such app that quickly gained popularity, alongside PUBG Mobile. Both these titles have existing esports circuits. Fortnite Mobile's return will provide new competition, opening fresh opportunities for Epic Games to expand into the mobile esports sphere.