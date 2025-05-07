Gamers Still Waiting for Fortnite on iOS Relaunch - What's the Holdup?
Mobile gamers are eagerly anticipating Fortnite Mobile's return, but they can't hop in the Battle Bus just yet: the title has not appeared in the iOS App Store as of Wednesday, May 7 2025. Let's explore a quick summary of where Fortnite Mobile stands, key clues pointing to its release date and when it is most likely to arrive.
Fortnite Mobile is Returning to iOS
Fortnite has dominated the PC Battle Royale market, but many newer players forget that it also made waves as a mobile title. In 2018, Epic Games introduced Fortnite to mobile platforms, distributing it through Google Play and the Apple App Store. As Fortnite PC skyrocketed in popularity, so did Fortnite Mobile, and the game accrued over 1 billion USD in revenue over just two years, according to a Business of Apps report. Alongside its successful earnings, the app had a sizable population: millions of users landed on the Battle Bus using their phones and tablets. All that changed in 2020, when Fortnite Mobile disappeared: Apple had banned and removed the title from the App Store following a profit dispute.
Why was Fortnite Mobile removed? The lore is complex, so here's a quick summary. Essentially, all iOS App Store in-app DLC purchases (for example, weapon skins, costumes and emotes) before 2020 required game developers to pay a 30% cut. To circumvent this stipulation, Epic Games utilized a loophole where Fortnite Mobile players received discounts by leaving the app and making purchases on a separate storefront. This allowed Fortnite Mobile to maintain all its profit.
Upon learning about this phenomenon, Apple banned Fortnite from the App Store for violating its terms of service. Fortnite quickly sued, leading to a years-long legal battle now known as 'Epic Games v. Apple.' This lawsuit and Apple's countersuits are so significant they have established new aspects of legal precedent and changed how mobile app publishers operate. For an in-depth explanation of the legal proceedings and negotiations that led up to Fortnite Mobile's comeback, check out the related article below:
Legislation in 2023 and 2024 ruled favorably to Epic Games in the UK and European Union, reinstating Fortnite Mobile's viability in those regions. Similar rulings have occurred in Brazil and other countries in 2024. However, Fortnite Mobile's access to the US iOS market remained cut off.
On April 30, 2025 (nearly five years after Epic Games' initial lawsuit), a significant US court ruling confirmed that Apple had violated an injunction and participated in "anti-competitive" behavior. The courts ordered Apple to allow developers to place third-party links in apps, allowing for "competitive pricing." This means Fortnite can return to the United States App Store since its third-party DLC sales no longer break Apple's terms of service.
Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney quickly appeared on X.com to celebrate the occasion with a post reading:
"NO FEES on web transactions. Game over for the Apple Tax.
Apple’s 15-30% junk fees are now just as dead here in the United States of America as they are in Europe under the Digital Markets Act. Unlawful here, unlawful there."
Sweeney followed up with another announcement: Fortnite Mobile would soon return to the US. He clarified the app's release timeline, which would be sometime "next week" from April 30.
Fortnite is Still Not on the App Store: CEO Update
As of Wednesday, May 7 2025, Fortnite has still not returned to the iOS App Store. As it's been multiple days since Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney's original message that Fortnite Mobile would return, fans of the game are wondering when it will make its long-anticipated appearance.
On May 4 2025, Sweeney confirmed the game would not arrive on Monday or Tuesday of this week. He commented on the release timeline, stating: "Beyond that, we're working as hard as possible and aren't certain what day it will be ready."
Sweeney has been updating Fortnite fans daily since then, and he provided a small update to a netizen who reached out on X.com. User @lSwimOnLand asked on May 6, "@TimSweeneyEpic where is Fortnite on iOS?" Sweeney swiftly replied to his message, simply attaching a Game of Thrones meme captioned "Not Today." @lSwimOnLand took the response well, saying "It's okay! I'll ask again tomorrow!! [...] I'm just glad it's actually happening!"
On May 7, Sweeney also confirmed: "Not Wednesday. Still working on the update."
When Will Fortnite Mobile Arrive?
Sweeney's original announcement that Fortnite Mobile would return "next week" occurred on Wednesday, April 30, 2025. That means any date after Thursday, May 8 qualifies as a week later. Since mobile apps tend to have the highest traffic on weekends, it's most likely that Fortnite Mobile could arrive anytime between Friday, May 9 and Sunday, May 11. Epic Games has not yet commented on an exact return date.
Since mobile games often require entirely different interfaces and mechanics to their PC counterparts, it can take time to ensure they remain faithful to their original versions while still performing well. It has also been nearly five years since Fortnite Mobile last appeared on the App Store, and the mobile FPS industry has changed drastically since then. Epic appears to be prioritizing the title's quality over its launch speed, so players can squad up without fear upon its arrival.
Since Fortnite is inherently a competitive title, this focus on quality has another key implication: Fortnite Mobile's relaunch could lead to an expanding esports circuit, and it could compete with other Battle Royale mobile games like PUBG Mobile and Garena International's Free Fire.