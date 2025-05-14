Fortnite Resubmits to iOS, No Release Timeline in Sight
Since Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney announced that Fortnite Mobile will return to iOS, the community has watched closely for updates. On May 9 2025, the studio submitted Fortnite Mobile to the App Store for review. After over 5 days with no updates from Apple, Epic Games has announced it is restarting the submission process with a new Fortnite Mobile version. Let's explore everything we know about the decision, including why it was necessary and how it may impact Fortnite Mobile's release.
Epic Games Re-Applies to the App Store After 5 Days
Fortnite's iOS App Store Review Application
Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney originally announced Fortnite Mobile's return on April 30 2025, saying, "We will return Fortnite to the US iOS App Store next week." The X.com announcement (which garnered over 4 million views) arrived nearly five years after Apple removed the title from the App Store due to purchase fee disputes. While Apple's policy at the time forced App Store apps to pay them nearly 30% of all in-app purchases, Epic Games circumvented it by sending players to an external purchase link, which let them keep all profits. After a lengthy legal battle between the companies, the courts decided Apple had engaged in 'anticompetitive' activities, and an April 2025 ruling mandated Apple change its TOS to allow apps like Fortnite to return in the US.
Sweeney has kept Fortnite fans updated about the app's return progress. Content creator @duckybtw asked him on May 9, "Is today the day that Fortnite Mobile finally re-released on iOS?". Sweeney replied, "Possibly." This was the most positive indication yet of a Fortnite release date, and the community was abuzz.
Earlier the same day, Fortnite's official X.com account announced it had "submitted Fortnite to Apple for review so we can launch on the App Store in the US." This post added credence to a possibly swift release and indicated Fortnite had reached the final step of its App Store return process.
The App Store approval hurdle is not unique to Fortnite Mobile. All iOS apps must undergo a review phase to ensure they are appropriate for users and abide by Apple's Terms of Service. There is no way to tell how long each review takes, and timelines could span from a few hours to multiple days or weeks.
Netizens can find a time estimate indicator on Apple's website. The company's "Developing for the App Store" page contains an FAQ section stating, "We review over 90% of apps within 24 hours."
Fortnite Mobile's iOS application process persisted throughout the following week, with community members often asking Tim Sweeney for updates. On Saturday, May 10, Sweeney wrote, "Fortnite is in Apple app review and we don’t have any news." He followed up the next day by stating, "Still in App Review. No News." As of Wednesday, May 14 2025, Fortnite Mobile's App Store review process has lasted over 120 hours (more than 5 days).
Epic Games Re-Submits Fortnite's iOS App Store Application
On Thursday, May 14, reputable Fortnite leaker and Epic Games partner noted Fortnite Mobile's long approval process on X.com, calling it "unusually long for an App Store review" with a skull emoji. Tim Sweeney reposted this message, also elaborating on the app's current status:
"We have pulled the previous Fortnite version submitted to Apple App Review last Friday, and we have submitted a new version for review."
Why is Epic Games Resubmitting Fortnite?
Fortnite already exists on multiple platforms, including PC and several consoles. Every week, the game receives fresh content, and the different versions co-exist with crossplay. For this reason, Tim Sweeney states in his X.com post that "all platforms must update simultaneously." Fortnite's May 14 app submission will contain new updates from its previous May 9 iteration.
Esports Impact
Fortnite iOS' return to the US market comes at an opportune time, since the mobile game industry is flourishing. Mobile titles are becoming more mainstream in the country after previously dominating Asian and European markets. Several mobile games will make appearances at the 2025 Esports World Cup (EWC), which is set to have the largest prize pool in esports history. In addition, Riot Games' FPS title VALORANT is launching in China and will continue to release in international markets soon.
Fortnite could contend with several existing franchises if Epic Games enters mobile esports. During its App Store absence, many similar Battle Royale competitors entered the power vacuum it created. Garena International's Free Fire and PUBG Mobile are among the most noteworthy, and both will appear at the EWC later this year. In addition, it would not be far-fetched for the Fortnite Champions Series (FNCS) to add a mobile circuit. While the tournament has shifted to cross-play in recent years, it still includes platform-specific events like Console Cash Cups.
Further updates about Fortnite's iOS arrival will likely arise in the upcoming few days.