Any Update on Fortnite iOS? Tim Sweeney Says 'No'
Fans have awaited Fortnite iOS information since the title announced its mobile return. Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney originally stated on April 30 2025 that it would return to the App Store "next week," and has regularly replied to fans on X.com and provided information about the release's progress.
On May 9 2025, Sweeney replied to a netizen saying the app could "Possibly" arrive that day. However, Fortnite iOS is still not live at the time of writing, and the past several days have not provided any updates. Sweeney has now stated he has "no news" about Fortnite iOS' app store review progress. Here's everything we know about what this means for Fortnite Mobile and why the title has not yet launched.
'No News, Sorry': Fortnite iOS Has No New Updates Since May 10
Fortnite originally announced its iOS return after a significant court ruling decided the app's DLC transactions could occur through a third-party site without requiring a 30% fee payment to Apple. On April 30 2025, Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney celebrated the ruling on X.com, noting it had taken "4 years 4 months 17 days". Sweeney indicated Fortnite iOS would continue its in-app purchase methods upon its return: "NO FEES on in-app transactions. Game over for the Apple Tax."
Sweeney's follow-up stated, "We will return Fortnite to the iOS App Store next week." This post received over 13,000 likes and over 1.7 million views, and the Fortnite community was abuzz. For the next week and a half, netizens waited eagerly for updates. Sweeney consistently interacted with Fortnite fans and replied to their comments, answering whether the app would return each day with a 'no'.
On Friday, May 9 2025, content creator @duckybtw tagged Sweeney on X.com, asking, "Is today the day Fortnite Mobile finally re-releases on iOS?". Tim Sweeney quickly replied, "Possibly." This was the most positive indicator of a Fortnite iOS launch date yet, and combined with coinciding reports that Fortnite had officially entered the App Store approval process, the community speculated that Fortnite Mobile would go live sometime in the upcoming weekend.
However, as of Monday, May 12 2025, Fortnite iOS is still not live on the App Store. As of 3:44 AM, Sweeney replied to an X.com user stating that there is "No news" on the app's launch progress and saying "sorry" for the lack of information. Previous X.com updates from May 10 and 11 are similar, reading "we don't have any news" and "no news."
Why is Fortnite iOS Still Not Released?
The main reason Fortnite iOS is not yet active seems to be that it is still in the App Store's review process. Tim Sweeney confirmed this fact on Saturday, May 10 2025, writing, "Fortnite is in Apple app review and we don’t have any news." The game remained in App Store approval limbo a day later, when Sweeney commented, "Still in App Review. No News." at 12:03 AM ET on May 11. He replied "Yes" two hours later after X.com user @raptorosc asked, "Is Fortnite still in App Review?"
Fortnite's App Store review reportedly began on May 9 2025, when the game's official X.com account posted an announcement: "We've submitted Fortnite to Apple for review so we can launch on the App Store in the US." All iOS apps must undergo review before going public to ensure they are appropriate and abide by the App Store's TOS and legal guidelines.
Fortnite iOS' App Store approval seems to be the final hurdle before the title's official launch. Further updates will likely arise in the upcoming days. There is no way to tell how long the review process will last. It can span anywhere from a few hours to several weeks or longer. In addition, App Store approval is not within Epic Games' control — Apple monitors and completes the process.
Esports Impact
Fortnite Mobile's return will add further firepower to the 2025 mobile gaming trend. Fellow FPS VALORANT recently released the title's mobile version in China and announced that it would arrive internationally later. The 2025 Esports World Cup (EWC) is also set to include several mobile gaming titles, with Free Fire, PUBG Mobile, Honor of Kings and Mobile Legends: Bang Bang all in its lineup. Mobile esports are becoming more mainstream and widespread, and the public increasingly views mobile games as legitimate competitive alternatives to their PC counterparts.
While Fortnite was off the App Store, several mobile Battle Royale competitors emerged to fill the void it left behind. Garena International's Free Fire and PUBG Mobile became popular options, and both have remained strong mobile esports influences. Fortnite's return will pressure these titles and force each to establish unique identities. In addition, the iOS venture opens up new esports avenues for Epic Games to explore. Fortnite already has a long-standing esports circuit in the Fortnite Champions Series (FNCS), and it could easily expand to include a mobile track.