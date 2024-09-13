Fortnite Fans Want More Doom — And They're Getting It
Fortnite is making yet another chance to the spawn rate of the Isle of Doom, and this time they're going all-in.
From now until the release of v31.20 next week, the spawn rate will increase every day. Eventually, this will lead to much more consistent appearances from of Doom Isle and the chance for players to dominate the lobby by embodying the Fantastic Four's greatest villain, Victor von Doom.
The spawn rate has already climbed to 20% at time of writing, up from its original 5%. Last week the devs experimented with a buff to 12% before quickly reverting it. At such a low spawn rate, many players complained that they would never have the chance to even see what is supposed to be the core feature of the new Marvel takeover season.
Dr. Doom is an absolute powerhouse in Fortnite. He can fly, he shoots devastating missiles that Marvel vs. Capcom fans know to respect, and he looks cool as heck doing it. While you can cosplay as many of Marvel's greatest heroes this season, there is nothing that compares to the fantasy of flying around and laying waste to all who would oppose you as the man who will be the flagship villain of the next five years of Marvel movies.