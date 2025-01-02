Fortnite January Update Schedule - Godzilla, Hatsune Miku, & More

Upcoming Fortnite January 2025 Content 🔥



- Updates on January 14 & January 31

- Hatsune Miku Festival Season

- Godzilla Content Update

- Kong should be added to Fortnite

- Mecha Godzilla appears to be added

- Fortnite OG Chapter 1 - Season 2

- Potentially a new Event Pass pic.twitter.com/aEeNuBNPdI