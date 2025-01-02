Fortnite January Update Schedule - Godzilla, Hatsune Miku, & More
The future of Fortnite is looking brighter than ever as we cruise into 2025, and there are dozens of future events, skins, and crossovers to look forward to soon. Hatsune Miku may be just around the corner, plus Godzilla is confirmed to be hopping off the Battle Bus on January 17th.
Though the release date for some upcoming content is still up in the air, there are multiple updates leaked for January. We'll walk you through what you can expect in the next month and the dates when the excitement-filled patches will release.
January Update Schedule for Fortnite
The update schedule for January has been revealed by the leaker ShiinaBR. The popular influencer has also shared some of the upcoming content and events expected to release within the next few weeks. Here are the planned updates, which may include additions like Godzilla, King Kong, and even the musical Hatsune Miku.
January 14th
January 14th may be a big day for Fortnite, according to an X post by ShiinaBR. Though we don't know the exact details of this update yet, it'll probably add in-game files related to the release of Godzilla and King Kong in the fantastical battle royale, especially since the former monster's skin is dropping on January 17th. As always, expect map changes, an update to the loot pool, and possibly even new Oni Masks to release on the 14th of January.
January 31st
Another action-packed date, January 31st will be a great day for Fortnite players around the world. Though it luckily won't be the end of Chapter 6: Season 1, we will see the introduction of Chapter 1: Season 2 for the wildly-popular Fortnite OG mode. Haunted Hills and Tilted Towers may make their way onto the nostalgic map on January 31st. Additionally, the introduction of Season 2 will probably come with a new OG Pass.
Everything Coming to Fortnite in January
Epic Games has a treasure trove planned for Fortnite this month if leakers are to be believed, and they've had quite the accurate track record throughout the last few months. Here's everything coming soon, which we know thanks to information by Epic Games and ShiinaBR.
Fortnite OG - Chapter 1: Season 2
The biggest addition coming to Fortnite this January will certainly be Chapter 1: Season 2's implementation in Fortnite OG. Releasing in December, the permanent addition of an OG game mode has brought tens of thousands of fans back to the third-person shooter.
Keeping in line with the original Season 2, we expect Tilted Towers to eventually be added and you can look forward to exploring creepy structures at Haunted Hills too. A new OG Pass is imminent and it'll probably return to the era of medieval combat, so we could even see a reskin of the popular Red Knight.
Double Pump will probably remain for a few more seasons, but you can expect more unvaulted equipment and smaller updates to the Chapter 1 map. If you didn't play during the original Season 2, then January 31st is the perfect time to hop in for a fun experience.
Godzilla & King Kong
Arguably the biggest crossover we'll receive during Chapter 6, Godzilla is confirmed to be coming as an unlockable skin in the Chapter 6 Battle Pass on January 17th. However, leaks by ShiinaBR have indicated that King Kong may be present for a battle of the beasts on the Island.
King Kong probably won't make it into a Battle Pass, so he'll likely release as an outfit in the Item Shop for around 1,500 V-Bucks. We know that Godzilla might be a giant boss that roams around the Island, but most players don't seem to think that the lizard will become a follower upon slaying it. Whether you're a fan of Godzilla or not, the battle of giants will surely shake the Chapter 6 Island.
Hatsune Miku Crossover
Another unique crossover coming soon, Hatsune Miku has been leaked in Fortnite. There's no set release date, but January 14th may be a possibility considering that it's the next patch date. Once Hatsune Miku jumps onto the Island, she may bring her microphone for a fun-filled live concert, similar to what we received for Snoop Dogg during Remix.
ShiinaBR has indicated that a new Event Pass may be available to complete in January, and since Hatsune Miku is a huge icon around the world, it's possible she may even be earnable as opposed to costing a handful of V-Bucks. The Music Pass is set to reboot on January 14th, offering another possible option for Epic Games to reveal Hatsune Miku's outfit.
New Music Pass
The Music Pass is being replaced by Epic Games on January 14th, so make sure to get the LBC '93 Dogg outfit while you still can. Like every other pass in Fortnite, the Music Pass is now included in a subscription to Fortnite Crew alongside the standard Battle Pass.
Some believe that Hatsune Miku will be January's star, so she could be the newest skin in the Music Pass. However, there are dozens of celebrities that may also make the cut, but we'll have to wait to find out on the 14th. Regardless, you can expect a variety of new musical cosmetics soon.
