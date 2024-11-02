Fortnite x Juice WRLD collab coming with free skin and live event
Epic Games dropped a brand new trailer during the Fortnite Remix live event, which revealed what players can expect from the new throwback season. While we already knew that Fortnite Remix would be a Fortnite OG-style season celebrating Chapter 2 of the game, with returning POIs, items, and skins coming to the game.
However, this also revealed an extra layer to the season, that being that it focuses on rappers. Namely Snoop Dogg, Ice Spice, and the return of Eminem, who have skins, POIs, and their own weapons coming to the game. However, the biggest surprise came right at the end of the trailer with the reveal that Juice WRLD will be receiving a Fortnite skin.
However, unlike the other artist skins, which will be paid for in the item shop, Epic Games is offering the Slayer Juice WLRD Skin for free. The company said on the Fortnite Blog, "To honor Juice’s legacy and love for Fortnite, all players who log in between 1 AM ET on November 30 and 1 AM ET on December 1 will receive the cel-shaded Slayer Juice WRLD Outfit."
Epic Games also confirmed that at the end of Fortnite Remix, there will be a Live Event titled Remix Finale, which is set to pay tribute to Juice WRLD as well as kicking off Fortnite Chapter 6. This marks the second collab with Juice WRLD as Fortnite Festival received his songs 'Lucid Dreams' and 'Come & Go' earlier this year. Fortnite Festival Season 6 will also feature his song Robbery as part of the Snoop Dogg Music Pass.
Juice WRLD sadly passed away in 2019, but in a press release his mother Carmela Wallace said, "Jarad always loved to play Fortnite - it was more than just entertainment for him, it was a way to connect with others. From a young age, video games were a part of how he bonded with friends and family, and being in Fortnite is an incredible tribute to that connection. I know he would be overjoyed to see how his love for games continues to bring people together across different spaces, just like his music does."