More Jujutsu Kaisen Skins Are Coming, Including a Major Villain
The animated world of Fortnite luckily fits perfectly with dozens of cartoons and animes. Dragon Ball and Futurama are a few of the most popular TV shows that Fortnite fans have already experienced via exciting collaboration events, but there are even more releasing during 2025.
Jujutsu Kaisen has recently entered the battle royale with a variety of action-packed skins that truly capture the essence of the Japanese anime, and now we've gotten word that new outfits based on Jujutsu characters may be in the Item Shop soon. Here's what we know about the next round of Jujutsu Kaisen cosmetics in Fortnite.
When Does the Next Jujutsu Kaisen Collaboration Begin?
Though Yuji Itadori has already been released as a skin in Fortnite's Item Shop, there's no reason that Epic Games has to stop the collaborative fun. ShiinaBR took to X earlier today to share news of a new Jujutsu Kaisen cosmetic set, including the possibility of a Sukuna outfit. However, the influencer didn't share any speculation on the leaked collab's release date beyond stating that it'll probably be available within the next couple of weeks.
Sukuna is a fan-favorite character in the Jujutsu Kaisen community, so fans can't wait for his implementation as a skin. There are a few different styles that Sakuna could have, which adds the possibility of an additional component to his rumored costume.
What are Fans Saying about the Next Jujutsu Kaisen Crossover?
The Fortnite fan-base loved the first iteration of Jujutsu Kaisen cosmetics, but not every player will be partaking in the second collection. Some players, like JarJarBeef on X, have indicated that they're still using their Hatsune Miku skin and would prefer another Naruto collab next.
As Epic Games continues to increase the pace of release for Fortnite's crossovers, more and more fans won't bother buying the cosmetics because skins are usually 1,500 V-Bucks each, which adds up fast when there are multiple collaborations per month. Regardless, today's leak is great news for Jujutsu Kaisen super-fans, and it could even signal a new anime event in Fortnite's bright future.
