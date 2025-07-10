Fortnite July 11 Patch Notes, Maintenance Schedule: Superman Mythic, Skins and more
Fortnite has entered another superhero phase, with a current focus on Superman. Though we've already received a lot of content in Season 3, there's a ton more coming in tomorrow's update, including the fabled Superman skin.
This guide will help you navigate all of the latest changes in Fortnite, plus when the downtime begins for the 7/11 update. Get ready to fly, as Superman is about to overhaul the Chapter 6 experience!
Downtime for the 7/11 Update
If the content released tomorrow comes in the form of an update, then downtime should start around 4 AM Eastern Time, as that's when Epic usually schedules maintenance.
A collection of new Superman-themed content is in store for players tomorrow, which we've listed below. Here's when we predict downtime might begin in each time zone for Fortnite's 7/11 update.
• West Coast US (PDT): July 11th at 1 AM
• East Coast (EDT): July 11th at 4 AM
• United Kingdom (BST): July 11th at 9 AM
• Central Europe (CET): July 11th at 10 AM
• Japan (JST): July 11th at 5 PM
The Superman Skin Unlocks for All Players
If you've been waiting to unlock the new Superman skin in the battle pass, then tomorrow will be a good day. Superman is entering the battle pass as a bonus reward in the 7/11 update, and his cosmetic set in its entirety will likely be unlockable by leveling up a set number of times, probably around 20 levels in total.
Alongside Superman, expect a few more bonus rewards based around the comic book hero. New Superman items could even hit the shop, too, like Mister Terrific and The Engineer, so there may be multiple sets to acquire in the July update. Krypto the Superdog might be available as a cosmetic on July 15th as well, leaving Fortnite fans with a lot to look forward to this month.
New Superman Mythic
Releasing on July 11th, the Superman mythic offers a huge change to gameplay in Chapter 6: Season 3. According to HYPEX, the player who wields this power will have access to flight, increased strength, and likely a laser as well. All of these abilities are strong on their own, so facing an enemy with multiple superpowers will present quite a challenge.
Combatants who aim to counter Superman will likely find success by using ranged weapons from afar. It's unknown just how powerful Superman's mythic will be, but if it's anything like past superhero collabs, then it's probably the strongest item in Season 3.
Another New Location
A huge map update is on the horizon, introducing a location set in a frozen landscape. Snowy POIs are typically popular in Fortnite, plus their status as a new location will encourage players to visit, so be careful while exploring Fortnite's latest locale.
The new landmark won't be available until July 15th, according to HYPEX. As such, you'll have time to adapt to the Superman mythic before Epic Games changes the hot drop meta in Season 3.
Esports Impact: DC's Superman is Switching Up Competitive Play
The meta is about to change again, and it's a big one this time. Tomorrow's introduction of a Superman mythic will completely change how players approach looting and combat in Battle Royale. The first player to pick up the mythic will be transformed into the legendary hero, leaving the rest of the Island to fend off attacks from Superman.
Superman's core abilities include super strength, the power of flight, and even a laser that can melt player builds, according to HYPEX. Building is difficult to counter, so the Superman mythic will be ideal for fans who don't enjoy build battles.
If we see the Superman mythic in an esports tournament, then it'll surely be dominant compared to alternative weaponry like rifles and shotguns. The Superman meta is approaching, and nothing can stop this DC hero from his Victory Royale.
Blitz Extended By Four More Weeks
Blitz has only been around for a few weeks, but thousands of Fortnite players have already fallen in love with its fast-paced gameplay. As per HYPEX, Blitz has been extended by another four weeks. Not only will Blitz last longer as a game mode, but new collabs are planned for the future, too.
Dragon Ball, Jujutsu Kaisen, and even Mortal Kombat appear to be in the lineup of crossovers, so the future looks bright for Blitz. Dragon Ball Daima still hasn't received a crossover in Fortnite, so maybe it'll finally appear alongside the collaboration with Blitz.