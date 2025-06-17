MASSIVE Fortnite Update: June 18 Brings Bruno Mars, Blitz Royale, Squid Game and More!
The superhero battle is growing bigger and bigger, as Epic Games is adding a variety of new content in the upcoming update on Wednesday. Not only is Festival's Music Pass changing yet again, but a new LEGO mode is also gliding into Fortnite at light speed.
There's a ton packed into the latest Fortnite update, so we're going to break down the key details, including when downtime starts, so that you can follow the patch's progress as closely as possible.
When Does Downtime Begin for the June 18th Update?
Downtime for Fortnite's June 18th patch should start at around 4 AM Eastern Time, as ShiinaBR recently posted. The list below includes each major time zone, plus when we expect the downtime to begin on June 18th.
• West Coast US (PDT): June 18th at 1 AM
• East Coast (EDT): June 18th at 4 AM
• United Kingdom (BST): June 18th at 9 AM
• Central Europe (CET): June 18th at 10 AM
• Japan (JST): June 18th at 3 PM
How Will Competitive Fortnite Shift in the June 18th Update?
Not much has been confirmed regarding changes to Battle Royale, but the meta could shift simply due to the introduction of a Squid Game crossover. Reliable leakers like ShiinaBR have shared that the Squid Game event might start this week.
If Squid Game items are added to Battle Royale, like guns or melee weapons, then it could uproot the competitive scene significantly. There are many guns shown throughout Squid Game, and the introduction of a few more firearms could help topple the current superpower meta.
Everything to Expect in the June 18th Update
Though Battle Royale mode won't be overhauled in Fortnite's latest update, multiple secondary modes are getting a fresh coat of paint. A new season of Fortnite Festival is just around the corner, and a Squid Game collab could be on the horizon, too.
Bruno Mars is Entering the Music Pass
Another musical star is getting new skins in Fortnite soon. Leakers like ShiinaBR have revealed that Bruno Mars will be the next icon for Fortnite Festival, a music-based game mode. The Music Pass will receive a Bruno Mars outfit on June 18th, replacing Sabrina Carpenter.
As a final note, the Bruno Mars crossover will probably feature a concert during Season 3 or 4, though it could be in the form of a limited-time mode, like Carpenter's recent performance. Many fans were expecting a Daft Punk or Deadmau5 focus in the next Music Pass, so the Bruno Mars reveal is causing quite the controversy on social media.
The Music Pass is automatically available for players who subscribe to Fortnite Crew, along with each of the other reward passes that are available in Chapter 6: Season 3. If you enjoy collecting new instruments and icon skins, then the latest season of Festival is a good time to be a Fortnite fan.
Blitz Royale
Blitz Royale releases tomorrow, June 18th. The fast-paced mode will be available for all major platforms, but it was designed around mobile play for quicker matches. A total of 32 players will enter into each match, so every game will be shorter overall, at around 5-minutes per match. Roguelike elements are also available in Blitz Royale, so it'll be a one-of-a-kind experience.
If Epic Games keeps Blitz Royale in Fortnite's library permanently, then it could be used for future esports tournaments. We'll have to wait and see how popular Blitz Royale becomes after the June 18th update, but the future of secondary modes in Fortnite is looking bright.
New LEGO Mode
LEGO Expeditions is the latest in a long line of game modes based around the popular building blocks. Visit the Supernova Academy and complete quests with up to three other players to foil the infamous Mask Maker Daigo's evil plot.
With three unique hero classes, you can choose your play style. The LEGO side of Fortnite just keeps getting bigger, so hopefully Expeditions will be just as popular.
Squid Game Collaboration
The Squid Game crossover has already been officially revealed by Epic Games. Black Ops 6 featured an event surrounding the Korean TV show following the release of its second season, which included a special rewards pass and even a new game mode.
The size of Fortnite's Squid Game event is currently unknown, but if assets make it into Creative, expect a wide variety of custom Squid Game maps. According to ShiinaBR and BeastFNCreative, a Reload map themed around Squid Game is in the works, so this could be bigger than just a Creative crossover.
New Super Styles in the Season 3 Battle Pass
ShiinaBR recently posted that super styles for skins in the Season 3 battle pass may be available following the June 18th update. A few new variants will add extra variety to the latest batch of seasonal rewards, but there could be other cosmetics coming tomorrow, too.
If the Squid Game collab releases this week, then players will likely be able to purchase outfits for fan-favorite characters from the Item Shop, like Seong Gi-hun Additionally, ShiinaBR revealed that a Son Heung-Min icon skin should be added in the June 18th patch, so that might be coming soon as well.
New Mythics Hit the Map
Fortnite fans are still eagerly awaiting the arrival of Superman's Mythic that was teased in the Season 3 trailer, but we will likely have another month to wait before it arrives due to the Summer Break. However, the June 18 update gives us several new mythic abilities to hold us over. A flying surfboard mythic has been teased several times and will be dropping just in time for the hype buildup surrounding the Fantastic Four movie. In-universe superhero Storm Beast will also get a Mythic ability.
In addition to these new tools, dataminers will likely discover more about exactly how Superman's mythic will work along with new details surrounding the eventual release of companions.