LAST Fortnite Update Scheduled Before Epic's Month-Long Summer Break Could Include Deadmau5
The Fortnite fun is only just heating up in Chapter 6: Season 3, as superheroes have flown into the ultimate battle royale. New updates are on the horizon, which could add even more heroes from your favorite franchises.
An update is planned for next week, so we're bringing you this guide to reveal when the patch will release, along with when the next update might launch in July.
A New Update Will be Released on June 18th
The FortniteStatus account recently posted to announce an update releasing on June 18th. Titled v36.10, Fortnite's latest patch comes equipped with new quests, including the Week 2 challenges and a set of missions for the Supernova Academy.
The Music Pass should switch on June 18th as well, which could mean that Deadmau5 could be coming in this update, according to ShiinaBR. If this is the case, then expect new skins and even a possible concert focused around Deadmau5.
The Deadmau5 collab has been hinted at by leakers since the start of Season 3. While it's never a sure thing that they will nail the release date, it is all but certain that the collab is in the works. And since we won't be getting any more updates with new content or cosmetics for a full month after, next week seems like the most logical option.
New guns, equipment, or even POIs could also be included in the v36.10 update, so mark your calendars for next Wednesday. This patch isn't the last for Chapter 6: Season 3, so let's dive into what might await the third season in July.
Why Is the Fortnite Update Gap So Long After June 18?
Following the June 18th patch, the next Fortnite update won't arrive until July 15th, if ShiinaBR is to be believed. The update schedule could be altered before mid-July, but as of now, expect not to see much new content in Epic's battle royale this June.
Superman is set to be earnable on July 11th, so players may finally be able to add the powerful hero to their locker. New powers will likely be released throughout July, so look forward to a meta change next month, especially if a new melee weapon is added.
How Will Fortnite's Competitive Esports Meta Change in July?
We don't yet have a full list of what will be added in the mid-July update, but it's likely we'll get more powers. New boons and super sprites could be revealed, which would offer unique abilities to competitors seeking an advantage in combat.
The Myst Gauntlets are currently meta in Fortnite, so if we get another variation of the power-packed gloves, we may see a situation where close combat is king again. The melee meta is gone, but if Epic Games replaces it with another short-range weapon like the Myst Gauntlets, then competitive gameplay and strategies haven't actually changed much at all.