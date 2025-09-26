K-Pop Demon Hunters Collab Could Shake Up Halloween Plans for Fortnite
Gamers have eagerly awaited more news on the possible K-pop Demon Hunter partnerships revealed earlier this summer. As fall approaches, leakers have revealed a K-pop Demon Hunters x Fortnite collaboration may be on the Halloween horizon. The Fortnitemares event is a massive overhaul of everything Fortnite that happens each year, and if K-pop Demon Hunters is going to be the focal point, it could radically impact how tournaments are played this spooky season. Here's everything we know about the drop, including what it may contain, its possible release dates, its industry impact and more.
A K-Pop Demon Hunters Collab is Coming to Fortnite
K-pop Demon Hunters swept the internet after its June 2025 release. The movie, which centers on a K-pop girl group named HUNTRIX, follows half-demon protagonist Rumi as she and her friends battle an enemy boy band. Alongside high-quality animations and a unique art style, K-Pop Demon Hunters featured an entirely original soundtrack (Golden charted at #1 on the Billboard Top 100, and 'Soda Pop' sparked plenty of viral memes.)
Just a month later, game developers were already fighting for collaboration rights. On July 9, X.com user @SamLeakss confirmed that "several game developers have already reached out to the K-pop Demon Hunters team." Overwatch and several rhythm game titles immediately came to mind, with some fans even designing concept art on their own time. An AllKPop.com Staff member also commented, claiming they had received insider industry insight:
"...Both Korean and international game developers are scrambling to discuss potential collaborations. Proposals range from full game development and publishing rights to character and event collaborations within existing titles."
It seems Epic Games' Fortnite has ultimately won the battle. On September 26 2025, reliable leaker @HYPEX posted, "K-pop Demon Hunters is the main Halloween collab." The post has gained significant traction, and several other leakers (including Epic Games partner @ShiinaBR) have corroborated it.
What's in the Fortnite x K-Pop Demon Hunters Collaboration?
According to @HYPEX, the K-pop Demon Hunters x Fortnite collab is "Stacked" and has various cosmetics. The streets are saying the drop definitely has skins, but also has plenty of other items.
Fans of the movie can safely assume the K-pop Demon Hunters skins will likely include some of its main characters:
- Rumi (Will almost definitely appear as the main protagonist)
- Zoey
- Mira
- Jinu (A fan-favorite)
What other cosmetics could appear? The movie has a particular focus on dance routines, so emotes would be a strong possibility. Since the HUNTRIX girls perform together, maybe other players in the lobby can join in.
It would also be remiss to not include a jam track, since Golden, How It's Done, Soda Pop and Takedown all are extremely popular.
Maybe Zoey's iconic kunai will show up as a pickaxe. Jinu's pet tiger and crow could also be great candidates for in-game Companions, and @HYPEX has also recently teased two new cosmetic types: particle trails and accessories (potentially hats?),
When is the Fortnite x K-Pop Demon Hunters Collab Release Date?
Fortnite x K-pop Demon Hunters will reportedly release as part of Fortnite's Halloween Event. This places its drop date extremely soon, most likely sometime in early October 2025.
The K-Pop Demon Hunters drop would arrive alongside collaborations from several other popular franchises. Horror survival game R.E.P.O. is one big name on the list. Scream and Friday the 13th are other potential candidates.
What Does Fortnite's K-Pop Demon Hunters Collab Mean for Esports?
Fortnite's collaborations have kept it relevant throughout its decade-long lifespan, appealing to a wide range of target audiences and unifying niche fandoms under one Battle Royale umbrella. Constant fresh cosmetic drops also give existing players something to look forward to, motivating them to log on consistently and remain active.
Alongside contributing to the game's staying power, Fortnite's collab drops usually result in a population spike for a short period. This means gamers can likely expect faster queue times in all ranks and more active lobbies once the K-pop Demon Hunters collaboration launches.
Beyond just sending thousands more screaming fans onto the battle bus, the main collab of a seasonal event usually adds unique weapons and NPCs to the map. Top Fortnite pros may have to build specific gameplans around a Saja Boys drop point or the strength of Rumi's sword as a melee weapon. That or we just get an in-game concert with some Halloween theming, both would be pretty sick.