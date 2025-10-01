When Can You Play K-Pop Demon Hunters in Fortnite? Oct 2 Server Downtime Schedule
Halloween is only a couple of weeks away, and Epic Games is preparing to turn Fortnite into a battle royale filled with spooky decorations and horror characters. Scooby-Doo is expected for Fortnitemares, along with a ton of other horror icons across the genre.
Fortnite's October 2nd update will be focused on the KPop Demon Hunters collab, so we've compiled everything you need to know about Epic's latest crossover event below. If you love Fortnitemares, then now is the time to jump back into Fortnite to prepare for the chilling festivities.
When Does Downtime Begin for the October 2nd Update?
ShiinaBR has posted that the downtime for the V37.40 update may begin at 4 AM Eastern Time tomorrow, which would fit with Fortnite's typical schedule. Matchmaking might stop about a half hour before maintenance begins, so be prepared to hop off Epic's battle royale early.
• West Coast US (PDT): October 2nd at 1 AM
• East Coast (EDT): October 2nd at 4 AM
• United Kingdom (BST): October 2nd at 9 AM
• Central Europe (CET): October 2nd at 10 AM
• Japan (JST): October 2nd at 5 PM
There are dozens of new outfits and collabs coming to Fortnite for Halloween, so we've created a list of Fortnitemares content expected to release in the next week or two.
Esports Impact: Fortnitemares Will Create a Terrifying Meta
The full Fortnitemares experience is set to launch on October 9th according to HYPEX, though a few tidbits of content may be released on October 2nd. Once the Fortnitemares weapons are added to Battle Royale, they'll switch the competitive meta from Megazord to horror equipment. Last year, a chainsaw weapon was added to the loot pool, and we foresee a few new items based on popular horror icons in 2025.
ShiinaBR has revealed that Ghostface and Jason Voorhees may be making their way into Fortnite for Halloween, so a few items based around their signature blades could bring back the melee meta this Halloween. Rumi's Empowered Sword is also rumored for release in the October 2nd patch, according to ShiinaBR, which would contribute heavily to the melee loot pool.
A melee meta would present a significant change of page from the current loot pool, but it'd only last for about three weeks.
Fortnite OG: Season 6
Fortnite OG: Season 6 should begin on October 2nd, offering a return to the spookiest season of Chapter 1. A new OG Pass will accompany the release, along with a major overhaul for the Loot Lake POI. You can also expect new guns and equipment, so Season 6 is sure to be a blast from Fortnite's distant past!
KPop Demon Hunters Take Over Fortnitemares
According to ShiinaBR, the KPop Demon Hunters is getting its own crossover event tomorrow. SpushFNBR and ShiinaBR recently revealed that pickaxes, back blings, outfits, and LEGO skins representing the main cast from the film are on the way, which include Rumi, Zoey, and Mira. Plus, emotes titled Golden, Zoey's Thumbs Up, and How It's Done are likely to be available soon if SpushFNBR's leak proves correct. Prices aren't yet available for the KPop Demon Hunters crossover.
On top of the latest cosmetics, the KPop Demon Hunters collab will introduce a new game mode where players battle demon-like enemies in wave-based rounds, according to ShiinaBR. Loolo_WRLD confirmed that the Demon Rush mode may also include a variety of unique perks to use that are granted to players between each round. A UEFN trailer has even been released for KPop Demon Hunters, signaling that this collab will be huge for Fortnite fans.
New Mythic Items in the KPop Demon Hunters Collab
ShiinaBR just revealed that a few mythic items will be added to Fortnite for the KPop Demon Hunters collab, so take a look at the new equipment below.
• Derpy Teleporter Mask
• Zoey's Golden Bubble Shield
• Rumi's Empowered Sword
• Mira's X-tra Spicy Ramyeon
Doja Cat Crossover
SamLeakss and ShiinaBR are expecting Doja Cat to collaborate with Fortnite in the October 2nd update, so we may receive a few cosmetic items based around another music icon. This crossover will be huge, signaling that Doja Cat could perform in a virtual concert at some point in the future, though a full performance might not happen in October.
Fortnite Crew to Join Xbox Game Pass Ultimate
HYPEX and ShiinaBR have posted that Fortnite Crew will be included as part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate soon, which is set to begin on November 18th. This change will add extra value to Microsoft's subscription service and save subscribers who play Fortnite some money in the long term. However, the Ultimate plan will be increasing from $19.99 to $29.99 to account for the new additions.
Halloween Decorations Incoming
The Fortnitemares fun is only just starting, as the full event is planned for next week's update. However, HYPEX has indicated that we could see spooky decorations placed around the Chapter 6 Island on October 2nd, so watch out for cobwebs and skeletons.
Fortnitemares Release Date is a Still a Week Away
October 9th marks the date that Fortnitemares will begin in 2025 according to HYPEX, introducing a plethora of horror collabs and fresh content to explore in Battle Royale mode. We're expecting new weapons and equipment to be introduced in the Fortnitemares update, so be on the lookout for a chainsaw or pumpkin rocket launcher.
ShiinaBR has posted a list of Fortnitemares collabs that are likely to be released this October. The collection of crossovers includes popular horror icons like Ghostface and even the children's cartoon Scooby-Doo. Here's the list of Fortnitemares skins and crossovers that ShiinaBR expects in 2025.
• Scooby-Doo
• Black Knight
• KPop Demon Hunters
• Poppy Playtime
• Terrifier
• Jason Voorhees
• Doja Cat
• Ghostface
• Mothman
• R.E.P.O.
• Marigold
• Pumpkin Girl
• Wolf Girl
• Grim Hound
• Demon Joni
• Werewolf Lucien
• Eternal Peely
• Witch Helsie
• Butcher Pig