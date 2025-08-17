Kai Cenat Just Leaked His Own Fortnite Skin
Kai Cenat has over 18.6 million followers and is one of the most influential Twitch streamers of all time. Fans are used to seeing him on their phones and PC monitors, but he may also appear on the Battle Bus very soon. After an August 17 leak, Cenat has revealed his partnership with Fortnite and an upcoming Icon Series skin. Here's everything to know about the collab, when Kai Cenat will officially reveal it and what the Fortnite community is saying.
Kai Cenat in Fortnite? Skin Leaks
On Sunday, August 17 2025, Kai Cenat posted on X.com: "Huge announcement + Fortnite Icon Series reveal tomorrow!" The post has since received thousands of likes and over 350,000 views.
Fortnite's Icon Series celebrates creators and celebrities who have contributed to the game's fame. For example, pro player Clix and musician Sabrina Carpenter are among the lineup. As an Icon Series member, Kai Cenat will receive an original Fortnite skin, and it's likely he could also drop a themed bundle with matching cosmetics.
Could Kai Cenat's announcement also connect to Fortnite? Perhaps the streamer will host an in-game Cash Cup, create a different Fortnite competition or find another related avenue to celebrate with fans.
Fortnite's official X.com account confirmed Cenat's announcement in a reply 3 minutes later, simply writing "Leaked."
When Will Kai Cenat Reveal His Fortnite Icon Series Skin?
According to his X.com comment, Kai Cenat is hosting a special stream on Monday, August 18 to reveal his Fortnite skin. The stream will occur at 8:30 PM PST. Here's a quick conversion for other time zones:
- West Coast US (PST): 8:30 PM
- East Coast US (EST): 11:30 PM
- United Kingdom (BST): 4:30 AM
- Japan (JST)/ Korea (KST): 12:30 PM
Community Reactions
Kai Cenat's community is generally enthusiastic about his upcoming costume release. Other streamers are also popping in to show their support.
Clix called Cenat a "legend." Another streamer, yoxic, replied with a (photoshopped) picture of Cenat in the Fortnite Item Shop. CouRage called the move "so hype" and said he was "excited to see it," and XSET manager Feldy also stopped by with support.
Esports Impact
Kai Cenat is Twitch's renaissance man, participating in various genres from Just Chatting streams to subathons. However, he is particularly well-known for gaming. Cenat went viral for his high-effort streams for Sekiro, where he decorated his room with a classical Japanese landscape, and Minecraft, where he dressed up in a full Steve cosplay and built his own blocky setup. Kai has played Fortnite less than other titles, but he is certainly a fan.
According to player count tracking site Fortnite.gg, Fortnite's player count has dropped slightly since its major updates in June 2025, and the game sits at one of its lowest player populations yet. Kai Cenat's new skin, and enthusiasm from his large audience, could help bolster the game's player base and reignite the Battle Royale battlefield.
Plus, competitive gaming is nothing without its casual player fans. Esports players like Clix and Feldy's positive interactions with Cenat's base help strengthen the two spheres' connection, uniting them within the larger gaming industry.