Kai Cenat and Fortnite Take Over the Las Vegas Sphere for Skin Reveal
- Kai Cenat's Fortnite skin has been revealed in iconic fashion on the Las Vegas Sphere
- Mafiathon 3 has been confirmed, when will it begin?
Kai Cenat's Fortnite icon skin has been officially revealed in one of the most creative methods in gaming history.
As one of the biggest content creators in the world, the Kai Cenat skin isn't just going to attract Fortnite players, but fans from around the world. This may be Fortnite's most impactful icon collaboration to date.
On Monday night, the Sphere in Las Vegas illuminated with a two minute video showcasing the brand new skin bundle in a livestream that pushed the boundaries live entertainment. In addition, Mafiathon 3 was confirmed during the reveal marking the return of the biggest subathon in streaming history.
Here's a look at the entire reveal on the Vegas Sphere:
Kai Cenat Skin Release Date
As confirmed on the Sphere Monday night, the Kai Cenat Fortnite skin will be released on September 12th. There is no confirmed price for the skin or bundle at this time.
Here is the best look we have at the icon skin at the moment taken directly from the reveal video:
From the reveal, various items can be seen interacting with the Sphere's unique display. These items are all anticipated to be included in the Kai Cenat Skin Bundle:
- Kai Cenat Skin
- Back Bling
- Pickaxe
- Special Emote
During the trailer, a Mercedes AMG can be seen driving around the Sphere. This has been confirmed by @samleakss to be a Kai Cenat x Mercedes AMG item.
It is not clear whether this item will be a vehicle cosmetic, a decal, or part of an exclusive emote. However, this Fortnite x Kai Cenat x Mercedes AMG collaboration will be one of the most iconic brand + creator collaborations in Fortnite history.
Mafiathon 3 Confirmed
At the very end of the reveal, the Mafiathon 3 logo was showcased. Kai Cenat later confirmed that Mafiathon 3 will be his final subathon ever.
Kai has not yet announced a start date for Mafiathon 3 at this time however, it is anticipated that there could be some correlation with his skin's release.
Kai told viewers that the next time he goes live on Twitch it will mark the start of Mafiathon 3.
It is clear that Fortnite will play a major part of Mafiathon 3 with the reveal taking place during his Fortnite skin reveal. As one of the most popular subathon streaming events in history, Mafiathon 3 is poised to compete for livestreaming viewership records, and Fortnite is ready to capitalize on that.
Mafiathon 2 generated an estimated $3.6 million in revenue from Twitch subscriptions alone. Sponsorships, promotions and ad revenue likely bumped the real earnings over $20 million.
Mafiathon 3 could shatter these numbers especially when adding in major gaming collaborations like Fortnite.
Esports Impact
The Kai Cenat x Fortnite collaboration may be one of the most culturally significant bundles Fortnite has released. Due to this, fans of Kai will flock to Fortnite just to support him with the purchase of his skin.
The extra influx of people into Fortnite is only going to help Fortnite's growing esports climate that is picking up just weeks before the Global Championships. Could Kai Cenat play a role in the FNCS Global Championships by making an appearance or a cameo?