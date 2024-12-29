Stream Sniper Trouble: Kai & Speed Earn a Victory in Fortnite after 80 Matches
Recently, Fortnite OG returned to the popular battle royale as an indefinite game mode. With all the original equipment, points of interest, and even new iterations of Chapter 1 skins, it's no wonder that millions of dedicated players have quickly populated Fortnite's servers this December.
RELATED: Arcane Skins Could Return to Fortnite's Item Shop
Following the IShowSpeed skin's introduction in Fortnite, Kai and Speed decided to take to the OG Island to secure an epic Victory Royale on a livestream that began at 4 PM EDT on December 27th. Though thousands of fans tuned in, there were more than a few roadblocks on the journey to win a match in the fantastical Fortnite.
How Long Did it Take Kai and Speed to Win a Fortnite Match?
Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed are quite the duo, but they actually struggled significantly in the challenge to conquer Fortnite OG. In total, Kai and Speed lost 79 matches and only won upon their 80th try. However, there may have been a few issues holding them down from that sweet Victory Royale.
When you're as big of a name as either Kai Cenat or IShowSpeed, it's difficult not to be stream sniped in a battle royale like Fortnite. Though initially the annoying snipers were preventing the pair from achieving victory, Kai and Speed decided that they were actually helped by stream snipers when they secured their first win.
As such, the friends decided that they would continue the marathon to provide fans with even more entertainment. Kai and Speed are still streaming now, and at 42 consecutive hours, it looks like the fun just won't stop. The pair refuses to let rude players break their spirit, even if it is obvious that they're being tracked by viewers of the stream.
The success of this livestream may encourage other influencers to hop onto the Fortnite OG Island for a fun-filled marathon, but for now you can still watch Kai and Speed live on YouTube to get your fill of battle royale mayhem.
NEXT: New Fortnite Crew Skin Announced for January - Durrr Taisho