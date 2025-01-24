Fortnite Confirms Kaiju No. 8 Collab — Everything We Know
Fortnite Chapter 6 has been filled with incredible Japan-inspired collabs such as Godzilla, King Kong, Hatsune Miku, and the return of the Dragon Ball skin line. It looks like Epic has no intention of slowing down, as the company has all but confirmed an upcoming collab with one of the darling series of the most recent anime season.
Kaiju No. 8 has been a breakout hit in Shonen Jump almost since its inception. While not a weekly series like its fellow battle Shonen peers One Piece or Demon Slayer, fans have followed the monthly updates closely as the series nears its manga finale.
Kaiju gained a massive surge in popularity over the last few months thanks to a stellar anime adaptation that brought its epic monster battles to life.
Now, the hit manga and anime series is set to become the latest popular collab in Fortnite.
Everything We Know About Fortnite x Kaiju No. 8
On January 23, Fortnite tweeted out a teaser image which clearly displays the iconic mask that signals Kafka Hibiki's transformation into his Kaiju form. While the devs have yet to say the name out loud, this essentially confirms what leakers have known for months -- we're getting Kaiju No. 8 skins this chapter.
The teaser adds credibility to a recent post by leaker HYPEX which seems to signal that a Kaiju-form Kafka skin as well as a Kaiju-inspired pickaxe will be part of the collab. Given the series' popularity, it's possible we could see other skins as well such as the power suit design for some of Kafka's companions, or their iconic weapons. Particularly, the dual blades of Vice Captain Hoshina would be a natural fit.
We currently have no information on a release date, pricing, or any other details but with a major update hitting next week, leakers will likely begin to mine additional information soon if Epic does not formally announce the collab before then.
