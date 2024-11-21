Are Fortnite Kicks Too Expensive?
Fortnite is packed full of unique cosmetics that have never appeared in other online shooters. Every year, Fortnite tends to introduce new types of vanity items to add diversity into the battle royale's customization pool. In Fortnite, you can show off your style in many different ways.
Kicks are the newest cosmetic in the lineup, which are shoes that some skins can equip. You can earn your first pair of kicks in the Battle Pass, titled Air Jordan 1 High OG Black Toe Reimagined, while other kicks require you to purchase them in the Item Shop for hefty amounts of V-Bucks.
What are Kicks?
Kicks are the newest type of vanity item to grace Fortnite: Battle Royale. As virtual shoes, you can get kicks that resemble real-world footwear by brands like Nike. Air Jordans are available in the Dynamo Tntina section of the Remix Battle Pass for another week, so you can get a pair of kicks fairly easily.
RELATED: Fortnite OG To Get A Unique Battle Pass
Although kicks don't offer any gameplay advantages, they allow you to customize your avatar further. Additionally, you might be able to dazzle your enemy with your pumped-up kicks, but only if they're a fan of high-quality shoes. Although the future of kicks seems bright right now, Epic Games may not sell as many pairs as they were expecting, primarily due to their high price.
How Much do Kicks Cost?
The price of kicks is higher than most fans had hoped. Each pair is priced differently, but all kicks are around 600-1,000 V-Bucks. Fans are already outraged about the shoes since some pairs cost the same amount as the entire Battle Pass.
RELATED: Fortnite Remix Live Event Countdown Revelaed — All Dates and Times
X leaker @ShiinaBR revealed the cost of kicks coming in the next week. It seems logical that there would be some public outcry on X and other social media outlets, but most comments on Fortnite posts about kicks have seen heavy backlash since the prices were announced.
The table below contains every price point for the recently-leaked kicks. If you want to collect all of the new shoes, then you'll need to drop a chest's worth of gold because their combined price is 3,400 V-Bucks. If you're a shoe super-fan, then the price may not scare you away. The following items will be available to purchase between November 21st and November 26th.
Kicks
Price
Chomp Stompers
600 V-Bucks
Nike Cortez Leather OG
800 V-Bucks
Nike Shox R4 "Comet Red"
1,000 V-Bucks
Nike Air Foamposite One "Galaxy"
1,000 V-Bucks
Epic Games also announced another set of kicks coming to the Item Shop between November 22nd and November 26th, a day later than the rest. We've listed the second group in this table.
Kicks
Price
Air Jordan 3 Retro "Palomino"
800 V-Bucks
Air Jordan 4 Retro "Manila"
1,000 V-Bucks
Air Jordan 11 "Black Gym Red"
1,000 V-Bucks
Air Jordan 3 "Black Cement-Gray"
1,000 V-Bucks
Will There be New Kicks in Chapter 6?
It's overwhelmingly likely that Epic Games will introduce new kicks in Chapter 6. It may be that we see kicks in the Chapter 6: Season 1 Battle Pass, but most shoes will probably be put in the Item Shop to be sold for V-Bucks. Regardless, get ready to run in your favorite pair of shoes because Fortnite won't be abandoning kicks anytime soon.
Get the Free "Show Em Off" Emote
X leaker @HYPEX has announced that a new emote called "Show Em Off" will be a available in the Item Shop between November 21st and December 1st. It'll enter and leave the shop at the same time on each day - 7PM Eastern Time. The cosmetic will be free to celebrate the launch of kicks, and it'll allow you to display your feet for the other battle royale combatants.
What are Fortnite Fans Saying about Kicks?
Fortnite fans have shown up on X to share their opinions about kicks. The shoes are quite popular, and most players appreciate that Epic Games still adds new cosmetic features into the explosive third-person shooter. Some players including @QuantumCamper on X like the shoes a lot, but they also believe that kicks should be priced below 500 V-Bucks.
As many of the kicks cost nearly as much as a standard Battle Pass, the criticism isn't unfounded. Another X user named @BlackR0se777 won't be purchasing any cosmetic kicks until they come down in price, and a similar sentiment is echoed throughout the Fortnite community on social media as a whole.
Regardless of the widely-disliked price of these dashing accessories, some players still can't wait to get a pair of kicks for their Fortnite feet. One user on X named @EvolveJake thinks it would be great if Epic Games started releasing Fortnite-themed shoes in real life.
Although the price may be higher than fans anticipated, kicks are already growing in popularity, which means that they won't be exiting the Item Shop, but it's possible that they could receive a discount. Over time, Epic Games may price the cosmetic footwear lower or bundle kicks with outfits.