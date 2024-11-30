King Kong is Hopping into Fortnite Soon
Chapter 6 is setting up to be the most interesting iteration of Fortnite yet, as Godzilla and other highly-requested crossovers will be entering the third-person shooter soon. While Godzilla is exciting by itself, the collaboration wouldn't be complete without one final thing - King Kong.
Thanks to insight by leakers @HYPEX and @ShiinaBR, Fortnite fans are now aware of King Kong's upcoming presence in Fortnite. While there are dozens of collabs that have blown players away already, an all-out battle between the two monstrosities could be the biggest event in Fortnite history.
Will King Kong be a Skin?
Whether King Kong will be implemented as an outfit is unclear, but since Godzilla is leaked to have its own skin, King Kong will likely have a similar evolution in the popular battle royale. Although a King Kong costume would be much larger than a standard skin, it probably won't be as big as its movie counterpart, and it would likely be sold in the Item Shop since Godzilla is already included in the next Battle Pass.
However, X users like @Guille_GAG have noted that Godzilla will be a giant boss roaming the Chapter 6 map, so it's possible that the pop culture ape could still appear as a gargantuan beast in the next season of Fortnite.
Regardless, Godzilla and King Kong will surely steal the spotlight in the Japan-themed chapter. Perhaps we'll also see skins for other monsters, like Mothra or King Ghidorah. Chapter 6 is set to be a hotspot of collaborations and new mechanics, so King Kong is just the latest leak to gather the Fortnite community together in excitement.
