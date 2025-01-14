King Kong Confirmed for Fortnite - Skin, Boss, & More
Godzilla is entering the realm of video games on January 17th by stomping into Fortnite: Battle Royale. Not only will the monstrous creature be a skin in the Battle Pass, but it's now also confirmed that the titan will be a boss you can defeat.
Alongside the introduction of Godzilla will be the legendary King Kong, though we don't yet know if they're diving onto the Island at the same time. Here's a breakdown of what you can expect from a King Kong crossover in Fortnite and how we know about it.
Is King Kong Coming to Fortnite?
The details of the upcoming King Kong collab are still foggy, but leakers like ShiinaBR have confirmed that the beast will be added to Fortnite soon. Epic Games recently released a trailer for the Godzilla crossover, which featured a car with "Kong" written on the side of it.
Since Godzilla's trailer confirmed its place as a boss, it's also likely that Kong will be a huge AI enemy for your squad to defeat. Beating King Kong might grant you unique weapons or equipment, and it's even possible that gaining victory over the monster would allow it to become your follower.
Will King Kong be a Skin?
If Fortnite is adding King Kong to Fortnite, then it's highly likely that the creature will appear as a skin. Fans like JustAPerson613 are even speculating that Kong might be featured in a smaller Event Pass, that is if Demon Slayer doesn't steal the spotlight.
Whether King Kong is in the next Event Pass or not, Epic Games won't miss an opportunity to put the ape's likeness into the Item Shop. The beast will probably also receive a vehicle decal since "Kong" can be seen painted onto a car in the Godzilla trailer. There may even be a full cosmetic set designed for Kong, so January 17th will hopefully reveal everything we want to know about the newest collaboration.
