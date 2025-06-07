Fortnite Father's Day Leak: King of the Hill and Bob's Burgers Dropping Soon
Fortnite Season 3 is almost here, and the update will turn players into superheroes on an epic quest for the Victory Royale. New leaks have also revealed upcoming King of the Hill and Bob's Burgers collabs for those who prefer the more laid-back civilian life. Let's explore everything we know about Fortnite's King of the Hill and Bob's Burgers skins and when they will get cookin' and enter the game.
Fortnite Leaks Reveal King of the Hill, Family Guy and Bob's Burgers Father's Day Collab With FOX
On June 7 2025, Epic Games Partner and leak account @ShiinaBR revealed the game has a Father's Day surprise for Fortnite fans: a FOX collab will bring characters from King of the Hill, Bob's Burgers and Family Guy to the Battle Royale battlefield. Specifically, the partnership features some of television's most famous father figures:
- Bob Belcher
- Cleveland Brown
- Hank Hill
@ShiinaBR also brought several matching cosmetics to the player base's attention. Cleveland Brown will have a unique 'mailbox' pickaxe, referencing his job as a postal worker. He can also carry a satchel of mail as his Back Bling.
Players are enthusiastic about the additions. X.com user @rlycats is maniacally laughing and preparing to heat up the competition (and some medium rare burgers) with Bob Belcher. Meanwhile, @TiTanSwan27 says, "Great father's day skins imo. I'll be celebrating in style that day."
Related Article: EVERYTHING LEAKED: Fortnite Season 3 Weapons, POIs, Skins, and more
The skins have also sparked inspiration for new community requests: many users want to see Joe Swanson, Homer Simpson and Stan from American Dad in-game. Others are expressing interest in a matching Mother's Day bundle in the future, asking to see Lois Griffin and Linda Belcher added.
We already know a Simpons mini season is on the way, so perhaps we will see more Fox animation collabs during that event.
When Will Fortnite's King of the Hill, Family Guy and Bob's Burgers Skins Arrive?
Leaker @ShiinaBR says the King of the Hill and Bob's Burgers skins collaborations will both arrive during "this update." The statement references Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3, which will launch on Saturday, June 7 2025 at approximately 8 PM Eastern Time. Here's a conversion for other timezones:
- West Coast US (PDT): June 7th at 5 PM
- East Coast (EDT): June 7th at 8 PM
- United Kingdom (BST): June 8th at 1 AM
- Central Europe (CET): June 8th at 2 AM
- Japan (JST)/ Korea (KST): June 8th at 9 AM
The skins could appear immediately after Season 3 goes live. However, if that is not the case, they will probably enter the Fortnite shop close to Sunday, June 14 2025 (Father's Day) to match the event's theme.
Related Article: Fortnite: Downtime for Season 3 - v36.00, Superman, Squid Game, & More
Esports Impact
Fortnite's pop culture partnerships contribute massively to its success. The game strategically unifies existing fandom audiences into its brand, gathering a large player base. Skin collabs also help Fortnite stay trendy in the gaming world, which can be fickle and ever-changing.
Every esports circuit relies on fan engagement, and a larger pool of Fortnite competitors guarantees more tournament viewership and success. Fortnite encourages its audience to not only play actively, but also participate in external collaborations and events.