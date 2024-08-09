Kingdom Hearts x Fortnite Leaked Ahead of D23
Disney and Fortnite may be collaborating sooner than fans believed.
Epic confirmed an, well, epic crossover with Disney that involves popular IPs coming to a massive island created within Fortnite. The $1.5 billion project is going to result in an immersive and ever-changing universe for fans to take part in games, shop, and interact with characters. Since then, gamers have been awaiting news on the massive crossover, especially with D23 happening this weekend.
Well, leakers did catch wind of big Fortnite news at D23, Disney's massive fan even in Aneheim, California. But it's not what they may think.
Kingdom Hearts x Fortnite Crossover Leaked
Two major leaks came out ahead of D23 that include Fortnite.
First shared by SpushFNBR and DaRyo1989, the massive leaks claim a Kingdom Hearts collaboration is coming to Fortnite. This will bring Sora and a wide range of Disney characters to Fortnite's colorful universe. This collab will include a Mythic, according to sources.
The second leak is Darkwing Duck and Gargoyles skins coming to Fortnite. This seemingly random announcement had fans pumped. While it wasn't on anyone's radar, they now feel it just makes sense.
Would Disney really let Donald Duck, Mickey, and Goofy hold a shotgun and crank 90s in a violent battle royale? It sounds wild, with many fans even saying it's shocking to get this before Grand Theft Auto 6, but anything is apparently possible. No IP is off limits.
Maybe we will hear more about these over the weekend as D23 continues.