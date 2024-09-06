Klombo is Coming to LEGO Fortnite in Lost Isles Event
Epic has announced a Klombo event in LEGO Fortnite.
Klombo is a popular and friendly reptilian creature in Fortnite that fans are always excited about. Now, developers have blessed the community with an event focused on Klombo called Lost Isles. Here's what we know!
When Is Fortnite Lost Isles Coming?
The big update is coming to LEGO Fortnite on September 17. This was previously leaked by prominent data miners like ShiinaBR, but it's now official and coming soon!
What Is Fortnite LEGO Lost Isles?
Epic has confirmed that the update will include an event called Lost Isles.
A jungle area has been hinted about within LEGO Fortnite and fans have been curious how that type of environment would play out in this survival-focused game mode. Now, it seems like Lost Isles could be the name of this new biome.
During the reveal, fans also got to see a Klombo being built. The purple dinosaur-like creatures could be ridden when they were in the main game a few years ago but we don't yet know how they will behave in this new event. Will they be friendly? Can they be ridden around?
Leakers have also shared new villagers coming to the island, not yet confirmed by Epic. Here's the leaked villagers:
- Midsummer Midas
- Pirate Fishstick
- Haven
- Budge
- Human Bill
- DJ Yonder
- Dark Tricera Ops
- Sash Sargeant
- Monks
- Beach Jules
- Adventure Peely
- Purradise Meowscles
- Wade
- Square Foot
- Saura
- Breezabelle
- Sunbird
- Llamanda
- Master Key
- Castaway Jonesy
- Marina
- Unpeely
- Chomp Sr
- Carver
- Bash