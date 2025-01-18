Esports illustrated

How to Get the Kong Skin in Fortnite - Release Date, Prices, All Items

Michael Caruso

Fortnite

Fortnite is packed with wondrous cosmetics that you can collect to customize your personal avatar. Though most outfits are created originally by Epic Games, recent years have introduced crossover after crossover of fan-favorite franchises like Rick and Morty, Dragon Ball, and even Disney's Baymax.

Alongside Baymax's inclusion in the Chapter 6 Battle Pass, Godzilla is available as a bonus reward. However, the monstrous lizard isn't the only creature walking around the Island, as Kong is joining the party too. Here's how to get every King Kong item in Fortnite if you want to dance the night away as a giant ape.

How to Get Kong in Fortnite

King Kong and Mecha Godzilla are in the Item Shop for a limited time, along with a few extra vanity items that'll make you feel like a true monster. You can't get Kong in the Battle Pass, so you'll have to give up a few V-Bucks if you want to secure this hairy costume for your locker.

Kong is the price of an average skin in the Item Shop at 1,500 V-Bucks. You can also get Kong's Battle Axe for 800 V-Bucks if you need a new pickaxe. Finally, a wrap is available for 500 V-Bucks, which features Kong's face with a bright yellow background.

A bundle containing all available Mecha Godzilla and Kong cosmetics is even available if you're willing to spend 2,800 V-Bucks, which is less than buying both skins individually. Here's a table full of Kong items you can buy until January 24th, along with their exact prices.

Name

Price

Kong Outfit

1,500 V-Bucks

Kong's Battle Axe Pickaxe

800 V-Bucks

Roar Power Wrap

500 V-Bucks

Published
