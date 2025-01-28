Leak: New Superman Skin Should Come to Fortnite This Year
Fortnite's DC crossovers have slowed down a bit in recent years, with there being a two-year gap after the Black Adam pack was released back in 2022. However, the recent Feudal Gotham Set shows that DC and Epic are seemingly back to being friends again. This makes it no shock that skins based on upcoming DC movies are seemingly in the works.
Alongside confirming that Falcon and Red Hulk are coming to Fortnite soon, Fortnite leaker Shpeshal Nick (who has previously leaked skins like Deadpool and Wolverine's movie variants) posted on Twitter. In the post, he showed his source saying that there's a new Superman skin on the way to Fortnite.
Naturally, many are assuming that this upcoming Superman skin will be based on the upcoming James Gunn movie Superman, which is set to be the first film to arrive in the new DC Universe franchise this summer. It's unknown if it will use the likeness of Superman actor David Corenswet or if it will even be the movie one at all. But it seems like the most likely bet – especially considering past DC skins like Black Adam have been based on the actor.
Superman previously appeared in Fortnite as a battle pass skin in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7, where Clark Kent was the season's secret skin. So, at the very least, we know that a bog-standard Superman won't be the new skin, meaning it's either based on the film or some variant like the Batman Zero skin.
