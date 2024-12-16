LEGO Fortnite: How to Play Brick Life - Build a House, Get a Job, & More
Fortnite has had dozens of modes throughout its lifespan. Some are limited-time while others are permanent. Fortnite OG has recently hopped back into the battle royale with no end in sight, and even LEGO Fortnite is being updated with new content and ways to play. Though a new expansion just released for regular LEGO Fortnite, an entire mode called Brick Life has also been introduced this week.
The Brick Life mode is a life simulation game, complete with a bustling city full of LEGO figures and blocky buildings. Although Brick Life isn't as action-packed as Battle Royale, it does have lots of shining features that can provide hours of free fun. If you're trying to level up your LEGO Pass as quickly as possible, then here are answers to everything you want to know about Brick Life.
What is Brick Life?
Brick Life is the newest mode in Fortnite, and it's very different from Battle Royale or Team Rumble. Like other life sims, Brick Life offers you the LEGO-filled opportunity to live another life in an exciting virtual city. Not only can you customize a house and get a fun job, but there are also lots of locales to visit to socialize with your friends after a hard day of work at the local burger joint.
Earning money is the goal in Brick Life, just like in the real world, and your status won't increase unless you find ways to earn more. However, you can still buy tons of fancy furniture at a low cost. There are lots of adventures to have in Brick Life, and LEGO Fortnite has never been this realistic.
Do Cosmetics Carry Over?
Skins in Fortnite each offer a LEGO variant, so you'll be able to equip your favorite Battle Pass items in Brick Life. Even dances and emotes carry over, which is fitting since there are lots of opportunities for dance parties in the bricky city. Even better, Battle Pass progress can now be earned by participating in any game mode, including iterations of LEGO Fortnite like Brick Life.
How to Build a House in Brick Life
Building and customizing your LEGO home is the most exciting feature of Brick Life. The first step will be securing a plot of land in the blocky world. To pick your plot, you need to approach open patches of grass with glowing signs nearby and interact with the signpost. You can claim a spot anywhere that hasn't been taken and pick up where you left off on other servers.
Once you claim your land, Brick Life will bring up a menu of all your collected homes. You'll have different structures depending on the rewards you've earned in LEGO Fortnite, but you can also purchase new houses via the structures menu while placing your cozy abode. There are even a couple of free structures to claim, including a tiny shack.
You'll be able to customize your home with furniture and other unique decorative items that'll make your new house feel like a LEGO paradise. There are multiple ways to amass a collection of beautiful furniture, and we're going to tell you all about them.
How to Get Furniture in Brick Life
The most notable way to get to furniture is by opening your phone and selecting Decor. Here, you can browse dozens of items of many types, including tables, comfy beds, and even decorations. There's also a furniture store located in the big city called Chairs Etc which has exclusive items that you can view before purchasing. Each piece of furniture typically costs a few hundred in-game dollars, which is cheap since it's easy to earn thousands in Brick Life in a single play session.
Furniture and accessories can be placed both inside and outside your home, but yard space is often limited depending on the size of a building. With so many ways to collect furniture in Brick Life, there's always something new to add to your house. New cosmetic furniture will be made available periodically, which is why you should be excited about the future of LEGO Fortnite.
How to Get a Job in Brick Life
Getting a job is essential in Brick Life, but luckily, the excitement-packed occupations can be switched whenever you'd like. You can find employment at local restaurants, banks, and other businesses by entering and speaking to the LEGO NPC inside. Whether you want to become a talented sushi chef or a basic banker, the choices are in your blocky hands.
After you speak to an employer, it's time to get to work. The business will alert you via the in-game phone when they need your help, and you can easily gain a few hundred dollars by completing a short shift. There are businesses located on every corner of the city, so get out and explore every exciting occupation available in your new virtual life.
How to Get Vehicles in Brick Life
There's already a great selection of vehicles in Brick Life. Cars, motorbikes, and speedy hoverboards are all made into the LEGO life sim, and more will likely be added in the coming months. You'll only have to pay a few thousand per each vehicle, and you'll start with a colorful car already unlocked.
To summon a vehicle or purchase one, you'll need to open up your cell phone. Here you can request your transportation of choice, and it'll appear in front of your LEGO avatar instantly. You can even ride vehicles owned by other players if they leave them sitting on the street.
What Else Can you Do in Brick Life?
Though the main appeal of Fortnite's Brick Life is creating a customized home to call your own, there are other fun activities, too. You can explore the nearby beach, visit local restaurants, or organize an in-game dance party with your friends. More brick-tastic activities will surely be added next season and beyond, so the future of Brick Life looks very bright.
