Fortnite: What to Know about LEGO Expeditions - Classes & More
Fortnite is one of the most innovative third-person shooters in recent years, and the development team keeps presenting new ideas each and every month.
The latest Fortnite experience revolves around LEGO building blocks and Season 3's hero theme. Players will soon become blocky superheroes in a quest to defeat evil, so let's jump into everything you should know about LEGO Expeditions.
When Does LEGO Expeditions Release?
The LEGO Expeditions mode releases in an update on June 18th, alongside Blitz Royale. A full game mode will be available on release, and Epic Games has even confirmed that Expeditions will receive future updates.
How Will LEGO Expeditions Affect Fortnite?
The introduction of Expeditions is a major release for LEGO Fortnite because it adds a few fresh concepts to the game. The new class system, along with the diverse lineup of weapons, offers an RPG-like mode that isn't present in Fortnite's other experiences.
In the long term, classes could be implemented into Battle Royale, even if it were in a secondary mode, like Blitz Royale. Anything can happen in Fortnite, as Epic is always trying new mechanics and game modes to see what will stick.
Fortnite is evolving by the week, so while LEGO Expeditions probably won't affect Battle Royale too much in the beginning, it could eventually have a rippling effect on the competitive community if it ends up being popular.
Set Out on Fun Missions in LEGO Expeditions
Fortnite LEGO fans will be happy to learn that the new experience can be accessed from other LEGO modes, including Odyssey and Brick Life. The Battle Bus Station lets you transport into Expeditions, where you can jump into superpowered missions.
In this blocky PVE mode, up to four players can team up to complete missions, while the Supernova Academy will be your cozy home. The quests send you out into the LEGO Expeditions world to locales like Utopia City and Busted Bridge, where you'll face evil enemies to stop Mask Maker Daigo.
Spires, Titans, and Demon Guards await you in LEGO Expeditions, so make sure to buy a few powerful weapons to aid you on your quest to stop Daigo. Picking a class is important, too, and there are a few play styles in the lineup at launch.
Unique Superhero Classes
There are multiple classes of superhero to choose from in LEGO Expeditions, and luckily, you can easily switch between them at a Hero Class Terminal. Pick between the Rift Ripper, the Shadow Caller, or The Hunter to experience unique approaches to combat.
The Hunter is skilled at focusing on one enemy, while the Rift Ripper is better for dealing area-of-effect damage. Shadow Callers are flexible in combat, and they can even heal friends.
Regardless of how you like to play, LEGO Expeditions probably offers something you'll like. More classes could be released in future updates, as this is only the beginning of Expeditions.
A Variety of Weapons - What Will be Meta?
The arsenal is diverse in LEGO Expeditions, as there's a variety of weapons so that you can build a distinct play style. Players will be able to trade essence to vendors at the Supernova Academy to acquire a random weapon or gadget.
Weapons include the War Hammer, Dual Daggers, and Plasma Pistols. As such, you can fight up close or from a distance. Every weapon has a few different abilities, like the Plasma Pistol's Sprint Spin attack, offering a special way to defeat enemies swiftly.
Earning essence will be essential in Expeditions. Make sure to complete a few missions so that you can afford to buy multiple random weapons. We don't yet know which weapon will be meta, though the Plasma Pistol's range will certainly offer an advantage.
Twitch Drops for LEGO Fortnite
Free cosmetics are always fun, and Epic Games is giving a few away via Twitch Drops. The drops will be earnable between June 18th at 9 AM Eastern Time to June 23rd at 11:59 PM Eastern Time.
You'll need to watch streams under the LEGO Fortnite section for 1.5 hours to unlock everything. We've explained which rewards you can earn below, along with how long you'll need to watch for each.
• Watch for 30 Minutes - Xerick Dares Loading Screen
• Watch for 1 Hour - Supernova Dorm Display Decor
• Watch for 1.5 Hours - Supernova Street Light Decor