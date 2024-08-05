LEGO Fortnite v30.40 Will Have Indiana Jones, Fast Travel, and More
The LEGO Fortnite update will introduce a lot of great new features to the popular mode, including fast travel options and snazzy styles.
The LEGO Fortnite v30.40 update is coming tomorrow but leakers already have the scoop and it's looking like one of the best updates thus far. Here is what you can expect in LEGO Fortnite soon.
Related Article: Is Fortnite Down? How to Check Fortnite Server Status
Fast Travel Coming to LEGO Fortnite
One of the most exciting parts of v30.40 is the implementation of fast travel. Since LEGO Fortnite involves a lot of exploration and traversing the land, fast travel will make a huge impact on players that need a quickly get to interesting areas or back to base.
In LEGO Fortnite, fast travel is done with Battle Busses. These can be found at bus stations that are already set up in the world — or can be built with Shards or destroyed. Players can get picked up and dropped off by the Battle Bus, which looks exactly like the ones in the battle royale.
Fans are extremely excited for this update, excited to ditch their janky vehicles and get around much easier. Some have expressed that the updates are coming a bit slow, however, and that this should have been added a while back.
New LEGO Fortnite Styles
Leakers have announced the new styles coming to LEGO Fortnite:
- Abyss
- Antheia
- The Cube Queen
- Ember
- Indiana Jones
Most of the responses were directed at Indiana Jones, with fans applauding the nostalgic addition and his fun appearance. Others felt the older Indiana Jones skin looked better and expressed sadness that they couldn't get that one again.
Other players simply asked where Freddy Fazbear was.
New Vehicle Builds
The new update will have two new vehicle builds, including a speedy Kart Racer and more durable Offroad Flyer. This means you can still create your own vehicles for transportation if you don't feel like taking the Battle Bus.
Some are excited for the creative new builds while others have continued to express frustration with how vehicles work in LEGO Fortnite.
New LEGO Set Bundle: Pirate Lifestyle
Another massive update is the introduction of the Pirate Lifestyle bundle. It will be in the shop starting August 6. It's 1,000 V-Bucks for the entire thing, which includes:
- Captain's Battlement - LEGO kit that includes the Captain's Battlement build and Planky Favorites decor bundle (800 V-Bucks)
- Captain's Cabin - Eight decor items focused on indoor decorating (300 V-Bucks)
- Seaport Style - Eight decor items better for outdoor decorating (200 V-Bucks)
The full update will be revealed tomorrow so keep a lookout.