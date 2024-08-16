More Lego! — Fortnite X Ninjago Collab On The Way
Lego Fortnite was a huge hit when it launched last December, bringing the wacky battle royale title to even wackier heights. Now Fortnite is continuing its crossover tradition with even more Lego IP according to a new leak.
Fortnite leaker Blortzen revealed a number of datamined images of upcoming Lego Fortnite cosmetics and items, among which were several iconic characters from the Ninjago franchise.
Among the confirmed ninja-themed skins were:
- Lord Garmadon
- Vex
- Cole
Other ninjas from the series are likely to be included.
Ninjago is a Lego brand that spans TV shows, movies, and of course numerous lego sets. The characters were initially discovered several months ago according to various YouTube videos, but now it seems the release is imminent.
When is Lego Fortnite x Ninjago Going to Be Released?
There is no confirmed launch or official release date for the Ninjago skins at this time. Fortnite just launched a massive crossover with Marvel for Chapter 5 Season 4: Absolute Doom which could push back the focus on other major IP.