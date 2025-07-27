The Next Fortnite Live Event is Going to be Super
- Fortnite's next live event has been announced; it will bring a conclusion to Chapter 6 Season 3
- Watch the official event trailer and get a glimpse of what to expect during the Super Showdown Event
- Learn what time the event will start depending on your region
Fortnite fans get ready because the next live event is just days away and it will bring the conclusion of the Super season (Chapter 6 Season 3). Epic Games has officially announced the date and time for the Super Showdown live event which is expected to bring major map changes and prepare the island for the start of the next season. Let's look at the announced release date and time for the Super Showdown event and what impact it could have on the future of Fortnite Battle Royale.
Related Article: Fantastic Four Skin Bundles Revealed for Fortnite Season 3: Release Date, All Items
Super Showdown Event Start Time
The Super Showdown event will start at the same time simultaneously for all regions around the world. Here is the event start time for various regions across the world:
- West Coast US (PDT): August 2 at 11:30 AM
- Central US (CDT): August 2 at 1:30 PM
- East Coast US (EDT): August 2 at 2:30 PM
- United Kingdom (BST): August 2 at 7:30 PM
- Central Europe (CET): August 2 at 8:30 PM
- Japan (JST): August 3 at 3:30 AM
Before the event begins, you can join the event playlist 30 minutes early. Be sure to prioritize this as servers tend to get congested during live events and you don't want to risk missing the event entirely.
You must join the event-specific playlist to experience this live event. It is not the same as the Fortnite OG Rocket Event where you were able to join a standard game and witness the event live.
Super Showdown Live Event Trailer
Here is the official reveal trailer for the Super Showdown Story Event released by Fortnite on X:
What Do We Know About the Super Showdown Event?
Very little is known at this time about the Super Showdown event. Everything that has been speculated can be seen in the seven second event trailer.
Demon's Domain Getting Destroyed
As you can see in the end of the trailer, Demon's Domain has a huge red X over it along with a black cloud that resembles the eye of a hurricane. This confirms that Demon's Domain will be the target of the live event and will be destroyed to make way for a new POI in the next season.
Superman Will Be the Main Character
In Fortnite's X post, they say that Superman will make his return "to help save the island" during the Super Showdown event. While we don't yet know who the main villain will be, players will certainly see Superman a lot during the event.
A Kraken in the Live Event?
During the beginning of the event trailer, you can see the eyes and tentacles of a kraken-like creature with electricity coming out of it. This may mean that a kraken is the main force attempting to destroy the island, tying in perfectly to the black eye of the hurricane that is swirling over Demon's Domain.
Esports Impact of Super Showdown Event
With another live event hitting the island, Fortnite is prepped for the start of another season bringing huge changes to gameplay. While the theming of the next season is unknown, we can expect a brand new slate of weapons, mythics, POIs, and vehicles that will completely alter gameplay. If we see another mini season, these changes will be even more drastic like we saw during the Star Wars season. Every bulleted weapon was vaulted and an entire fleet of new vehicles, mythics and POIs flipped the map upside down.
There have been numerous leaks suggesting that an upcoming mini season will be themed around The Simpsons. While this hasn't been confirmed as the next season, it is one we can expect to hit the island very soon.
Stay tuned as the Super Showdown Live Event gets closer and more details are revealed about the upcoming season.