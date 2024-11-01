Fortnite Warns to Log In Early or Risk Missing the Remix Live Event
The official @FortniteGame X account has posted to warn players that their upcoming event, The Prelude, will likely have a full queue. With that in mind, Epic Games is urging all players to log in a few hours early to avoid missing the Remix event.
Thanks to information by @ShiinaBR, we're aware that over 3 million players are currently active in Fortnite, and the login queue will only get tighter as the event inches closer. The Prelude is officially taking place today at 6:30 PM Eastern Time, so you still have an hour and a half before the event drags Fortnite back into Chapter 2 via the Remix update.
If you don't want to miss The Prelude, then you should log in immediately to secure your spot at the party. Like previous Fortnite events, The Prelude will likely include popular music and dazzling effects, and you don't want to miss out on this limited-time battle royale experience.