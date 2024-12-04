Esports illustrated

Fortnite Login Issue: What We Know

Trent Murray

Epic Games

Fortnite is currently experiencing a widespread server issue affecting the ability for players to log in.

Virtually nothing is known about the issue at this time. According to Downdetector, Fortnite outage reports began to spike shortly before 11am ET. Report categories are evenly split between login and server connection, though these are self-reported categories and may not provide much detail on the issue in question.

Shortly after posting the above tweet, Fortnite Status sent a new post adding matchmaking issues to the previous statement. There is no timeline for a fix at this time.

We will update this post as more information becomes available. To stay up to date on the latest information, follow Fortnite Status on X or monitor the situation using Downdetector.

