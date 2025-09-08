Fortnite: New Update Drops Tomorrow - Loot Pool Changes & More
Chapter 6: Season 4 is reaching its midpoint, so it's time for another update to switch up the competitive loot pool. According to popular Fortnite leakers like ShiinaBR, we're due for a patch tomorrow, September the 9th.
This guide will show you what to expect when the update launches tomorrow, along with when downtime might take the servers offline in Fortnite. If you like power-packed guns and Item Shop cosmetics, then you don't want to miss out on Season 4's latest content drop!
When Does Downtime Start for the September 9th Update?
An exact start time for maintenance for the V37.20 update hasn't yet been revealed by ShiinaBR, but 4 AM Eastern Time on September 9th is a strong possibility based on Epic's downtime schedules throughout Chapter 6.
• West Coast US (PDT): September 9th at 1 AM
• East Coast (EDT): September 9th at 4 AM
• United Kingdom (BST): September 9th at 9 AM
• Central Europe (CET): September 9th at 10 AM
• Japan (JST): September 9th at 5 PM
New Collabs Might Hit the Island Tomorrow
Beavis and Butthead just touched down on the Chapter 6 Island, but Fortnite fans are already looking towards future updates for more new collabs. A variety of spooky crossovers have been leaked in recent weeks, but we're expecting Epic to save anything horror-related for Fortnitemares in October.
A d4vd collab is rumored for Fortnite
According to ShiinaBR, Kaizoslop, and Onetornado1, musician d4vd may be getting his own icon outfit soon, as he teased the possibility in a recent social media post. D4vd is an American singer who combines alternative rock and pop music to create unique melodies, so the addition of a skin or emote would likely be huge for the Item Shop.
If the rumored crossover turns out to be real, then d4vd could be coming on September 9th, especially since Fortnite has had a renewed focus on icon outfits throughout the last month.
Esports Impact: Loot Pool Changes are Likely on the Way
Epic Games hasn't confirmed exactly what to expect in their September 9th update, but we're predicting the removal of items added for the Weekend of Champions. As such, the Pump Shotgun and Grapple Gloves may be disappearing from the loot pool, as they were only supposed to be a temporary addition to celebrate the FNCS Global Championship.
A few additional loot pool items may be in the works, too, like new mythic variants of popular guns. The Wrecker Revolver could use another upgrade, while we'd also love to see a new variant for the Sweeper Shotgun. Since the Grapple Gloves will likely be vaulted, it'd be nice if a different traversal gadget took its place, such as Balloons.
Mighty Morphin Mythic
As a final note, Fortnite players are still eagerly awaiting a Power Ranger mythic, so tomorrow's update could be a prime opportunity to add a Mighty Morphin weapon to Epic's third-person shooter.