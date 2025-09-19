What Time is the Pistol-Only Fortnite Event? Lord Zedd's Power Hour Schedule
- Fortnite’s Power Hour event takes place on September 20, 2025, swapping all weapons for the Blade Blaster pistol
- The event is casual for now, but could have major FNCS implications if things go well
This weekend, are getting one of the most exciting one-off events in the history of Fortnite.
On September 20th, for one full hour, Epic is removing every weapon in the game. Every standard Battle Royale weapon will be replaced with a Blade Blaster Pistol. That means no assault rifles, no snipers, no shotguns, just blaster pistols.
Crazy right? It's the kind of event that forces creative gameplay, challenging normal habits and forcing players to innovate. Fortnite will truly be stripped down to its core, rewarding players who have superior aim, positioning, and building skills.
Not only will this event bring significant attention to Fortnite, but it will give Epic a true direction moving forward with similar one-off events. This is the type of event that can bring true innovation into a game people have known for years.
Let's look at when this event is taking place so you don't miss out on this hour of insane action.
Related Article: Megazord & Proximity Chat Coming in September 18 Update: Fortnite Server Downtime
Fortnite Power Hour Event Time
The Fortnite Power Hour event will run from 2:00-3:00 PM Eastern US Time on September 20th, and at the following times worldwide:
- West Coast US (PDT): September 20th from 11:00 a.m - 12:00 p.m.
- Mountain US (MDT): September 20th from 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m.
- Central US (CDT): September 20 from 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.
- East Coast US (EDT): September 20th from 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.
- Greenwich (GMT): September 20th from 6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
- Central Europe (CET): September 20th from 7:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
- Japan (JST): September 21st from 3:00 a.m. - 4:00 a.m.
Related Article: Fortnite Thin Client Release Roadmap: How to Reduce Fortnite File Size on Mobile
What Changes During Power Hour
The following changes will occur exclusively during Power Hour:
- All Battle Royale weapons will be replaced by the Blade Blaster pistol for one hour
- As this is a global event, all players in active servers will get the swap simultaneously
- After the hour ends, the standard weapons will return across all servers
Could Power Hour Impact Esports?
From an esports perspective, this event is really intriguing.
Since this is a Battle Royale-only change, it won't impact any competitive modes like Ranked Play or tournaments. However, there are a few areas Epic could be analyzing to test this concept's viability moving forward:
Skill Gap
With all players receiving the same weapon, there will be significantly less rng tied to your performance than in a standard Battle Royale match. This gives the advantage to players with better aim, mobility and positioning.
Viewer Engagement
One-off events like this tend to draw huge viewership on streaming platforms leading to crazy highlights and chaos all around. The boosted engagement only drives up the excitement around the game and gets more people talking about Fortnite.
A Test For the Future
If the community responds well to this event, we could see similar one-hour events in the future that start to blend into competitive play. While forms of competitive implementation may not consist of standardized weapons, it could be the guinea pig that leads the FNCS into new formats.