Lord Zedd Skin Bundle Full Price and Cosmetics Leak: Fortnite x Power Rangers
Fortnite's newest bundle is almost here, and players can soon board the battle bus as Lord Zedd, the Emperor of Evil. The upcoming set includes a costume and several cosmetics perfect for committing dastardly Battle Royale deeds. Here's everything to know about its contents, release time, cost and more.
Fortnite x Power Rangers: Lord Zedd is Here
Fortnite's 'Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers collection arrived earlier in Chapter 6 Season 4 (mid-August) with plenty of themed cosmetics. Alongside several skins resembling the show's main lineup, the set also includes wraps and other cosmetics.
Now, another Power Rangers personality is joining the crew. Nostalgic fans might remember Lord Zedd, aka the Emperor of Evil, as one of the series' key antagonists. Zedd will come to Fortnite as a Costume bundle, available in the in-game Shop.
What's In the Fortnite x Power Rangers Lord Zedd Skin Bundle?
The Fortnite x Power Rangers Lord Zedd Bundle includes one costume and several other cosmetics:
- Lord Zedd Costume
- Z Staff Pickaxe
- Lord Zedd Emote
Fortnite x Power Rangers: Lord Zedd Bundle Cost
Fortnite players can purchase the Lord Zedd Bundle's items individually or as a set. Prices will differ depending on their decision: generally, full Fortnite bundles will have a better overall value, but individual items are much cheaper. This means it's better to buy just one item if it's the only cosmetic you want, but if you already like most of the set, the collection is a safer bet.
The Lord Zedd Bundle contains all premium items, so players must use VBucks (in-game premium currency) to pay for it. The entire set costs 1,500 VBucks, or about 15 USD.
- Lord Zedd Costume: 1,200 VBucks (about 11 USD)
- Z Staff Pickaxe: 500 VBucks (about 5 USD)
- Lord Zedd Emote: 300 VBucks (about 3 USD)
When is the Fortnite x Power Rangers Lord Zedd Bundle Release Date?
The Fortnite x Power Rangers Lord Zedd bundle will enter the in-game item shop on Thursday, September 18 2025. It will launch at 4 PM PT. Here's a conversion for other time zones:
- West Coast US (PT): 4 PM
- East Coast US (ET): 7 PM
- Brazil: 8 PM
- United Kingdom (BST): 12 AM (next day)
- Central Europe (CEST): 1 AM
- Japan (JST)/Korea (KST): 8 AM
Fortnite x Power Rangers: Esports Impact
Fortnite's Power Rangers collaboration is one of many franchise partnerships. Alongside unifying different fanbases under one competitive title, these ventures provide constant new content for players. Rotating free and paid cosmetics gives users an incentive to return, keeping Fortnite's player base active and maintaining its population. Plus, the Power Rangers play a significant role in the current Season's storyline.
Every Fortnite Item Shop refresh usually results in a brief player spike. While this occurs, gamers will note faster queue times in all modes and more active lobbies. The Power Rangers skins themselves will not provide any in-game competitive advantages.