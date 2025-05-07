"Where's the Lightsaber? Mace Windu Emote has Fortnite Fans Upset
Since the first leaks and teaser images began circulating online, one thing has had Fortnite fans excited for Chapter 6 Season 3, aka the Star Wars Season — we're getting lightsabers! However, with the season officially launched and more cosmetics releasing day after day, gamers are getting worried that Epic Games might never deliver on the community's most requested items.
The issue came to a head this morning when the official cosmetics for the Mace Windu skin bundle were decrypted. Dataminers immediately noticed that while the former leader of the Jedi Order had a pretty cool training emote, Mace Windu conspicuously used a sword instead of his trademark purple lightsaber. What's more, the bundle's pickaxe appears to be a Jedi Order standard instead of, again, that classic purple lightsaber. Despite the skin itself having the saber holstered on his hip, there appears to be no way to have the Mace Windu skin use the Mace Windu lightsaber.
Fan Outrage over Lack of Lightsabers
The response was immediate and highly critical. Prominent Fortnite accounts were quick to notice that Epic Games seemed almost determined to avoid giving out lightsabers as cosmetics.
Every major character in the Star Wars canon has a unique lightsaber. Whether it's a distinct color as in the case of Mace Windu, or a unique hilt like Count Dooku, it seems that fans expected to be able to wield the lightsabers of their favorite characters alongside their skins.
When Will We Get Star Wars Pickaxes in Fortnite?
The Mace Windu pickaxe is perhaps the most significant issue for gamers as it flies in the face of numerous reports that lightsaber pickaxes would arrive this season. Multiple leaker accounts have reported and then doubled down on this notion, but nothing concrete or official has been revealed now five days into the month-long season.
Of course, given the seemingly high demand for these items, it's entirely possible that Epic Games will wait until late in the season to release all of the requested lightsabers as separate items or variants of a single legendary pickaxe.
Lightsabers are already available in the game through story missions and objectives scattered across the map. In fact, tomorrow's update will allow players to interact with Mace Windu and receive his lightsaber during the match. So, if players really want to live out their Sam Jackson fantasies, they'll simply need to use the Mace Windu skin and then go complete the mission mid-match.
Esports Impact
Fortnite has the unique ability to not only bring in more players and eyeballs through its IP collabs, but to directly impact the esports scene. Competitive matches are played on the Star Wars map, meaning every story mission and objective that provides lightsabers or force powers has a direct effect on the outcome of every tournament this month.
Even if the world's best players can't use a lightsaber pickaxe in the short term, they will need to quickly learn how to best utilize Mace Windu's lightsaber and force abilities when he joins the game as part of the first major story update to Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3.