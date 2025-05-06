How to Get Mace Windu in Fortnite - Skin Release Date, Price, Lightsaber
May is the month of Star Wars, and Fortnite's Galactic Battle season is celebrating by introducing fan-favorite characters from the franchise into the game. Mace Windu will reportedly join Fortnite next, with leaks saying he will have a themed skin bundle in the Shop. Let's explore everything we know about Mace Windu's Fortnite appearance, how much his bundle will cost and how he may affect the game.
Mace Windu in Fortnite: Bundle Leaks
On May 6 2025, Epic Games partner and Fortnite leaker @ShiinaBR revealed that Jedi Mace Windu will appear in an upcoming skin bundle. He appeared in Star Wars' prequel trilogy in The Phantom Menace, Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith, where Samuel L. Jackson played him. Mace Windu is one of the franchise's most famous characters as a Jedi Master and member of the Jedi High Council, and is an integral part of Anakin Skywalker's complex character arc.
Windu's Fortnite skin will reportedly reflect his movie appearance, dressing him in Jedi robes. Players will also have the opportunity to train with him and use his famous purple lightsaber.
When Does the Mace Windu Fortnite Bundle Drop?
According to @ShiinaBR and @SpushFNBR, the Mace Windu Fortnite skin bundle will arrive to the shop on Friday, May 9 2025. It will drop at 8 PM ET. Here's a handy conversion for players in other time zones:
What Does the Mace Windu Fortnite Bundle Include?
The Mace Windu bundle contains more than just its main Costume. Players can also obtain a pickaxe, back bling, bass, wrap and emote. The
How Can Players Get the Mace Windu Fortnite Bundle?
Players can purchase the Mace Windu Fortnite bundle in the Shop once it arrives. The skin set will appear on a featured banner and cost V-Bucks, Fortnite's premium in-game currency.
How Much Does the Mace Windu Fortnite Bundle Cost?
Players can buy items from the Mace Windu Fortnite bundle individually or as a set. The entire drop will set players back 2,000 V-Bucks, or about 15 USD. The separate item prices are as follows:
- Mace Windu Costume: 1,500 V-Bucks (About 11 USD)
- Mace Windu Pickaxe: 800 V-Bucks (About 7 USD)
- Mace Windu Bass: 800 V-Bucks
- Mace Windu Back Bling: 300 V-Bucks (About 3 USD)
- Mace Windu Wrap: 300 V-Bucks
- Mace Windu Emote: 300 V-Bucks
Esports Meta Impact
Mace Windu's addition is part of a larger Fortnite x Star Wars collab. The current Galactic Battle Season has added trademark combat aspects from the franchise into the game, including X-wing and TIE Fighter spaceships, lightsabers and Force Powers. The Force and Lightsabers have encouraged more melee combat, so this trend will likely continue as players dress up as their favorite Star Wars characters and want to use lore-accurate abilities. Mace Windu is a known Force user and a Jedi, so Force Powers and Lightsabers, in particular, may grow in popularity with his release.
Like all Fortnite skin drops, this release will also increase Fortnite's player count for a short time. Users will notice more active lobbies and shorter queue times as users rush to claim the skin and test it out in their Battle Royale matches.
In addition, Mace Windu will reportedly arrive as a Force Hologram NPC on the Fortnite island. Players will be able to train with him as a quest, which will grant them his trademark purple lightsaber and allow Force abilities. Windu represents the light side of the Force, but for players who want a bit of angst and edge in their Fortnite experience, Darth Maul is also available as a mentor.