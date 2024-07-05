Esports illustrated

How to Get Magneto Cosmetics in Fortnite

Isabella Risoni

The Fortnite character has unlocked both versions of the Magneto suit by following the Magneto quests.
Fortnite is an ever changing game constantly evolving to ensure everything stays exciting. This is done through the changing of seasons, chapters, and adding new game modes. There are always popular additions to the game to look forward to each year.

With the addition of the new battle royale mode, players have something new to get excited over. Not only was the popular Marvel character, Magneto, was added to the game but he was added in multiple ways.

How to Unlock First Magneto Edit Style in Fortnite

The Magneto Grasp spray is a reward for collecting the Magneto abilities.
The Fortnite character has unlocked the Magneto Grasp spray in page one of the Magneto quests. /

To unlock the first edit style Wastelander Magneto outfit, there are a series of quests you must complete in the Battle Royale mode. Once you complete Magneto's Wrecked Battle Pass you'll not only have the outfit but also some accessories to match.

The series of challenges that you must complete will be in the following order in the Battle Royale mode. While these tasks might not be too difficult, they are time consuming so keep that in mind when completing them. There are also various ways to complete each task.

There are two pages of quests with a total of 10 tasks that you must complete. Page one will be the answer to unlock the first Magneto edit style. This page will be available to anyone that owns the Battle Pass for this season. One reward will be located inside of a bunker, so knowing the location of all bunkers in Fortnite Chapter 5 will be crucial.

Objective

Reward

Visit Weapon X Lab bunker south of Grand Glacier

Unlock new loading screen called Knock, Knock, Clang

Collect Magneto's mythic abilities at the Brawler's Battleground and speak with Wastelander Magneto, cost will be 400 bars. They're also a random drop throughout the map if you don't want to pay.

Unlock special Magneto's Grasp spray

Equip Magneto power and travel 300 meters, utilize launch pad, shockwave grenade, or by jumping

Unlock the Magnetized Scrap pickaxe

Hit 10 vehicles with Magneto Powers

Unlock the Magneto Banner

Survive 5 storm circles

Unlock Wastlander's Cloak, the first edit style of the Magneto skin

How to Unlock Second Magneto Edit Style in Fortnite

Three of these rift beacons must be activated in Fortnite to unlock the comic book style Magneto skin.
The Fortnite character must activate rift beacons to unlock the classic Magneto suit. /

To unlock the second version of the Magneto Skin, you must complete all of page two. As with page one, you will also unlock various rewards for each quest you complete. Page two will be available after you complete three challenges on the first page.

Page 2 of these Magneto tasks will be a little more complicated than page one. However, upon completing all of the tasks, you will finally be rewarded with the comic book style version of the Magneto skin.

Objective

Reward

Eliminate 5 opponents using Magneto power

Unlock the Crushed GG emoticon

Block 200 damage with Magneto's new power

Unlock the Magnetic Steps glider

Deal a total of 2,000 damage from one or more stories high

Unlock Disassemble emote

Gain 35 bars from opponents

Unlock the Magnetism Master wrap to use on various weapons in the game

Configure 3 Rift Beacons that are scattered across the island

Unlock the classic comic book style Magneto skin along with a comic version of his cape

