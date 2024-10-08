Disney Villain Era Coming Soon to Fortnite
Fortnite has teamed up with many companies throughout the years to bring even more fun to their player base. They've teamed up with Marvel, LEGO, and more to add chaos to their game.
Their latest collaboration brings a sense of evil to the game. Keep an eye on the next update as three Disney villains are said to be appearing in the game.
Disney Villains Coming to Fortnite
At D23, it was announced that Disney Villains would be added to Fortnite. Per HYPEX on X, these villains will be available in the next update, which was recently confirmed to be the Fortnitemares update on October 11. Be prepared for Cruella de Vil, Hook, and Maleficent. It has not been confirmed whether other Disney Villains will be available down the road.
Prices have not been announced yet but the update should be soon and we will update information as it becomes available.
Disney made headlines and stirred up discourse in the Fortnite community earlier this week when an interview with an Epic exec revealed that the massive IP holder intends to limit how some of its characters interact with aspects of Fortnite's gameplay. This led fans to immediately speculate whether or not these skins would be usable in the game's main battle royale mode.