Mammoth Pistol Arrives in Fortnite Reload in Recent Loot Pool Update
Fortnite Reload just had an impactful update to the loot pool.
Reload is a popular standalone game mode that has been continuing to steal players from the battle royale mode the past few weeks. Now, Epic has released an update that will change the loot pool in this fast-paced mode.
Fortnite Reload Loot Pool Update
An update dropped July 16 that is now live in Reload and Reload Zero Build. The available weapons have changed, which may switch up how you play the game.
Unvaulted Weapons
- Pump Shotgun
- Twin Mag SMG
- Mammoth Pistol
Vaulted Weapons
- Lever Action Shotgun
- Tactical SMG
- Hand Cannon
Players are excited at the release of the Mammoth Pistol from the vault. It's a lot stronger than the Hand Cannon. Others expressed some concern, however, that the Mammoth Pistol is maybe too good. Most gamers are still calling it a "W" move overall.
At the same time, a lot of players are happy to see the Lever Action Shotgun vaulted. It's a bit too slow for Reload and has not been fitting into the meta very well. One player noted that the Lever Action Shotgun was appearing too much on the map and was relieved to see it will no longer show up.
Overall these are massively popular changes that will keep players flocking to Reload. It's possible similar changes are coming to the battle royale in the near future but this may keep gamers away from that mode even longer for now.