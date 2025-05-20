Fortnite: Mandalorian Rising Release Date - Jetpacks & More
Epic Games is on a roll, as new Star Wars content just keeps on coming. Last week we received a Darth Vader NPC powered by artificial intelligence, and there's plenty of fun stuff coming this week as well.
Fortnite's Mandalorian Rising update releases in just a few days according to official sources, so we're bringing you a compilation of everything to expect, plus how the popular Star Wars character is about to change the competitive scene.
When Does Mandalorian Rising Release?
The latest update to the Star Wars season is launching on May 22nd, according to the official Fortnite website. It's currently unclear if there will be downtime or an actual update at all, as the new additions may simply be released into the loot pool on Thursday.
Last week's update faced delays, so it's possible that the original release date for Mandalorian Rising will be pushed back by a day or two.
How Will Mandalorian Rising Switch Up Competitive Fortnite?
The Mandalorian Rising update could have a major impact on the current state of combat in Fortnite. An unvaulted item called the Mandalorian Jetpack will be especially important for this shift, as it'll provide a new way to reach high spots quickly without the need for lightsabers or shockwave grenades.
Shotgun and sniper users will find that the Mandalorian Jetpack provides a reliable alternative to the quick traversal skills gained by wielding a lightsaber, so hopefully the latest update will create a disruption in the melee meta.
What's Coming in the Mandalorian Rising Update?
Though Mandalorian Rising isn't a major update, it's set to introduce multiple weapons and a powerful combat companion. Our list details all of the content that could drop on May 22nd, as per the Fortnite website.
Special Mandalorian Companions
For Mandalorian fans, the possibilitpossibility of new companions is a dream come true. Players may soon be able to choose between multiple Mandalorian variants to recruit, including Medic, Scout, Supply, and Heavy.
Each class of Mandalorian will likely offer different perks for players, so combatants can form strategies surrounding their new companions. Followers have become an important part of Fortnite, so a variety of Mandalorian companions is just what was needed to balance the gameplay, especially while AI Darth Vader is present on the Chapter 6 Island.
Is an AI Mandalorian Companion Coming?
As of May 20th, there has been no official confirmation by Epic Games of an AI follower based around the Mandalorian. The introduction of AI Darth Vader was a giant step into the world of artificial intelligence, but it's unclear exactly when Epic Games might introduce something similar again.
The Mandalorian companions may not end up being chatbots, but they'll probably be great allies on the battlefield, so make sure to recruit one if you need an advantage.
New Weapons & Equipment in BR Mode
There are two new weapons coming to Fortnite in Mandalorian Rising. The first is the Amban Sniper Rifle, which will be especially useful at high heights. The Mandalorian Jetpack is also about to enter the battle, offering a strong combination with the Amban Sniper.
The WESTAR-34 Blaster Pistols are coming soon, too. If these pistols are introduced in the Mandalorian Rising patch, then competitors will be able to dual wield this powerful pair of guns. Epic has continued to release new blasters during the Star Wars season, and they're all welcome additions, as everything helps to combat the melee meta that's taken over throughout the first half of Chapter 6.
The Mandalorian Jetpack
More options for traversal are important. Epic Games will soon unvault the Mandalorian Jetpack so that players can reach new heights without the need for a melee lightsaber. Jetpacks should be included in the Mandalorian Rising patch, which will switch up how ranked competitors explore the Island, especially on Zero-Build.
Jetpacks are particularly useful for snipers that regularly scout nearby areas for long-range ambush spots. The jetpacks also increase survivability for combatants who prefer close-range weaponry since they offer a quick and easy escape during turbulent battles.
It's clear that the Mandalorian Jetpack is the most notable item coming in the next update, so hopefully they won't be too uncommon while exploring the Chapter 6 Island.
A New Mandalorian Skin is Coming
As a final touch, Epic is introducing a customizable Mandalorian outfit soon. The release date is still up in the air, but prominent X accounts have already revealed the costume, including HYPEX. A price hasn't been officially confirmed by Epic Games as of May 2020th, though this skin will probably be placed in the Item Shop.